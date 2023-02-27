The Stanwood City Council met Thursday to take the first step in checking out a new site for a police station.
The city is considering Mark Ramaley’s property on 1.24 acres at 26855 Pioneer Highway, south of Les Schwab as a possible site for a civic building.
The council unanimously approved a Letter of Intent, which is the first step in conducting a feasibility study estimated to cost $51,000.
The property is near downtown but out of the floodplain. It’s near the fire station and has quick access to Highway 532, downtown and uptown.
It’s zoned General Commercial, which allows a police station. It’s nearly the same size as the property the city bought for this purpose on 72nd Avenue NW across from Stanwood High School.
The Ramaley property has slope issues, easements, an open drainage ditch along the frontage and a waterline running through that might have to be moved.
The feasibility study would address these issues and include an appraisal, geotechnical report, a critical area assessment and a preliminary site design analysis.
The city bought the property on 72nd Avenue with a grant that had the stipulation that the city build the civic center within 10 years.
If the city decides to purchase Ramaley property, it would sell the first property. The clock on satisfying the grant would be reset for 10 years, said City Administrator Shawn Smith.
Fireworks discussion
Council members voted unanimously to place an advisory vote regarding a potential fireworks ban on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot. It won’t cost the city to include it on the ballot.
The city currently allows legal fireworks on the Fourth of July and is considering a future ban.
The city conducted a couple of surveys in 2022, but results were inconclusive.
“This is a way to get it out there to all of our registered voters,” Finance Director Dave Hammond said.
The ballot measure will be advisory and non-binding, so the council will have a better idea of what residents want before taking action.
Katrina Dohn, who works with TNT Fireworks in Tukwila, attended the council meeting via Zoom and offered to work with the city on a modified ban that would outlaw just the aerial fireworks and “things that go boom” rather than a complete ban.
“I want to see communities have peace around this topic,” she said.
Other business
In other city business, the council appointed Meagan Watne to the Stanwood Parks and Trails Advisory Committee. Four people applied, all bringing different qualities to the position. Watne’s personal and professional interests in sports made her the winning applicant. She’s on the Stanwood Camano Little League Board. She’s also been in commercial construction and development, work that included building a couple of stadiums, recreation centers and a sports field complex.
The council also accepted a $141,921 grant from the state Department of Ecology’s Puget Sound Nutrient Reduction project, which aims to reduce levels of nutrients from humans, such as nitrogen and carbon, in the water. The grant will be used in the comprehensive sewer plan update.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
