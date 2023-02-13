New signs, updated windows, new lights: Those are just a few ideas that city officials are envisioning for downtown businesses.
On Feb. 9, the Stanwood City Council unanimously approved The Storefront Improvement program, which will allow local businesses to secure grants to improve the appearance of their buildings.
The program will work alongside the Twin City Mile project, a plan that seeks to connect and revitalize Stanwood's two historic downtown cores.
"(I hear people say), 'We're investing all this money in the Twin City Mile, but what about the actual buildings?'" said Sarah Cho, the city's economic development and marketing manager. "Since July of last year, we have spoken with many business owners and property owners, and from our conversations, we've seen a recurring pattern (of need)."
Businesses can use the funds for signage, paint, streetscapes -- such as seating, tables, chairs, lighting, landscaping, public art, etc. -- awnings, doors and windows, or other creative and imaginative exterior elements, according to city documents. These could include murals, historic building features or maintenance of these historic features.
But there are rules and restrictions. Not eligible are interior improvements, non-street facing entrances, temporary structures or signage and repairs, restorations and replacements of roofs, foundations or sidewalks.
Grants will be given out on a 50% match, with a maximum capacity of $20,000. For example, if a project cost $6,000 in total, the city would provide $3,000. If the project is $40,000 or more, the city will chip in $20,000.
Facade improvements must be adjacent to the right-of-way, with priority given to businesses at 270th Street, 271st Street, Camano Street, 102nd Street, 88th Street, 92nd Street, 99th Street and Highway 532. The goal is to help small, locally owned businesses. National franchises, residential/multi-family buildings, government-occupied space and businesses with more than 25 full-time employees are not eligible.
"We compared similar programs throughout the U.S.," Cho said. "We wanted to eliminate any barriers for business owners to apply."
In addition to the grants, 10% of the project's cost will go toward helping business owners with technical assistance, such as permitting and design. These include assistance with things like architectural design, building design, permitting or floodplain development permit assistance. Technical assistance services are in addition to grant amounts.
"We hope to use 2023 as a pilot year, and we will really see what will work this year and what adjustments we will need to make in 2024," Cho said.
Funding for the Storefront Improvement Program comes from the 2023/2024 biennial budget. It will cost $100,000 per year for those two years.
"Sometimes I walk around Stanwood and I think, 'I wish we had a time machine,'" said councilmember Marcus Metz. "I'd go back 30 or 40 years so we could set some design standards so that we can be a bit more consistently stylistic. And now here we are."
