Christmas lights shined down on children whose own faces were lit up with holiday excitement.
Except for the occasional crier, most of the youngsters were giggling in Santa’s lap during the annual Afternoons with Santa event on Dec. 13.
Christmas lights shined down on children whose own faces were lit up with holiday excitement.
Except for the occasional crier, most of the youngsters were giggling in Santa’s lap during the annual Afternoons with Santa event on Dec. 13.
Others were having their faces decorated. Many kids stopped to take pictures with a reindeer, or gobble up cookies and hot chocolate.
This Christmas cheer set the scene for three hours of holiday fun. While traditionally hosted at The Camano Center, this marked the first year with it being held at the Arrowhead Ranch in collaboration with the organization.
“They partnered with us this year because they want to do more adult events, and we do kid events,” said Randy Heagle, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s going great. The best part has been to watch the smiles on the kids’ faces and the parents having fun.”
The event had an area for meet-and-greets with Santa, along with crafts tables where children could paint their faces or make balloon animals. There were also cookies and hot chocolate to indulge in.
Some local families have made Afternoons with Santa an annual tradition. Melanie Hornbrook is one of them.
“(My sister is) now 11, and we’ve been coming here ever since she was in kindergarten. We’re aging out,” Hornbrook quipped. “It’s local. You don’t have to drive to Everett or somewhere. It’s Camano Island, and I love the community.”
Other families came for the very first time. Happy parents watched as their children experienced the Christmas spirit or met Santa for the first time.
“We (came here) to see Santa and all the magic it brings. We brought our daughter to see Santa, and her eyes lit up when she saw him, and she giggled and reached for his beard,” said Alicia Heagle, a guest at the event. “Everyone is just so happy, they’re running around and having a good time.”
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.