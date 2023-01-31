About 20 people gathered in an Everett courtroom, chattering amongst themselves. The windows showed a pitch-black sky, and the open door showed that the rest of the building was abandoned, silent.
Then Snohomish County Hearing Examiner Peter Camp walked in and sat down at his seat. All eyes went to him, and a silence fell over the room.
This was the second hearing examiner meeting about the proposed mental health facility in Stanwood. The first was on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with another chance for public comment occurring on Jan. 26.
"(The purpose of these meetings is) for me to get information under oath so I can make a decision," Camp said. "I also intend to visit the site before making a decision. This will be unannounced so that no party of record will accompany me."
There were about 20 people at both meetings, with dozens more showing up via Zoom. While the project has been the center of controversy over the past year, public comment was a mixed bag -- some approved of the facility because they believed in increasing the number of resources available for those with mental health issues. Others expressed concern about safety, traffic, property values and environmental impact.
At the first meeting, about two hours were dedicated to presentations from project officials, with the rest of the time being allotted to public comment. At the second meeting, project officials answered Camp's questions from the first for about an hour before opening the room up to more public comments. Ten people commented each night, with a total of 20 comments. Of these 20 comments, 10 people opposed the project and nine supported it.
Support
One of the first commenters was Michelle Meaker, executive director for the county's National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). She said she was speaking as a concerned citizen, and also on behalf of several of their members who were afraid to speak due to the stigma surrounding mental health.
"There are only six beds (in Snohomish County) available for people who require involuntary treatment," Meaker said. "It's not enough -- 22% of adults are living with a mental health condition. The most common are anxiety and depression."
Several people spoke up about their experiences with relatives who needed treatment.
Among them was Gay-Lynn Beighton, who said her family member was checked into three different counties in Washington state because there were not enough beds in Snohomish County, including one 300 miles from home, which affected family visits. Another speaker, Stuart Heady, compared a facility his family member had been checked into as "like living in a parking garage," which was terrifying and affected his relative's treatment. Heady said there is a need for more humane, local facilities like this proposed one.
Allison Warner of Stanwood said the facility would be safer for the community in the long run.
"I would much prefer to have people securely housed in a facility like this than what we currently have -- people with mental health issues on the street because there aren't enough beds for them," she said. "It makes much more sense to build more of these facilities."
Supporters said the site's close contact with nature, its ability to provide more beds for Snohomish County and its treatment options would be an asset for people with mental health problems.
Opposition
There was also a steady stream of people of opposition.
Resident Steve Snowden said the facility would have a major impact on the neighbors who live nearby.
"(This affects) my children's safety, my family's enjoyment of our property and our property value," Snowden said. "We work our entire life to pay for our property and make a safe and happy life for our families."
Snowden also expressed concern for the patients in the facility, saying they may not have access to the resources they would need.
"Stanwood is not the optimal location (for patients)," he said. "It is rural land; it is far away from the families of those who need help, which does not align with the vision to move the location for the sake of the people who live near."
He mentioned other sites that would have greater access to emergency responders, septic systems and proximity to Interstate 5.
Kathleen Richardson, who had previously submitted a rejected environmental appeal for the project, said the rural area would be unable to handle increased traffic flow.
"I want to state for the record that I am an advocate for mental health and mental health facilities in our area. I also believe this is not an appropriate location," she said. "The proposed right-in, right-out driveway would create safety concerns."
She also expressed concerns about safety, environmental impact and zoning, as much of the area is zoned for agricultural use.
Tim Schmitt, a Stanwood City Council member, said the facility's impact on the septic system had not been measured properly. He requested it be recalculated before the permit moves forward.
Background
In January 2022, the state Health Care Authority applied for a conditional-use permit to build a 32-bed in-patient residential behavioral health facility. This would be on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, which was previously an Arabian horse farm.
Keri Waterland, the HCA's assistant director for behavioral health and recovery, said at the hearing examiner meeting that the facility would employ about 50 staff in total. Staff members would cycle through three eight-hour shifts, keeping the facility open around the clock.
Snohomish County is the third-most populous county in the state, according to the 2020 Census redistricting data. There are six available beds in Snohomish County through Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, with 16 more coming soon through Compass Health. If 16 more beds are made available through the Stanwood facility, the number of beds in Snohomish County would grow from six to 38. Phase two of this facility would include another 16 beds, increasing Stanwood's total to 32 and Snohomish County's to 54.
The facility is part of Gov. Jay Inslee's five-year plan to increase smaller community facilities for mental health treatment. According to the governor's website, Inslee adopted the plan in 2018 with a goal of ending civil patient placements at large state hospitals by 2023. He cited overcrowding at large hospitals and the desire to allow patients to be closer to their support systems and communities.
The Tulalip Tribes own the site and will build the facility if the permit is passed -- however, HCA will step in and complete the work once construction is done.
What now?
"The record will close on February 3, and generally the Hearing Examiner issues a decision to all parties of record 15 business days after that," Allegra Clarkson, the hearing examiner's administrative hearings clerk, said in an email to the Stanwood Camano News. "Sometimes it can take longer, depending on the complexity of the file."
The building is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024.
