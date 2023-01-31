ARLINGTON — The Stanwood boys' wrestling team earned the Wesco 3A North championship with a 45-28 victory over Arlington in a dual meet Jan. 24.
Three pins in a row by Carter Kinney (182 pounds), Mason Ferguson (195) and Elijah Fleck (220) gave the Spartans the winning margin. Also winning by pin for Stanwood were Marc Hruschka (106), Aven Andersen (120), Keaton Mayernik (132) and Lane Ovenell (138).
The Spartans defeated Everett, 60-28, in a dual meet Jan. 26.
The district meet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Stanwood.
Stanwood 45, Arlington 28
106—Marc Hruschka (S) pinned Mason Boardley :26; 113—AJ Dorchak (A) pinned Soren Andersen 4:34; 120—Aven Andersen (S) pinned Atheer Alwadi 1:59; 126—Beau Gudde (A) dec. Bryan Roodzant 7-5; 132—Keaton Mayernik (S) pinned Kane Odenius :40; 138—Lane Ovenell (S) pinned Chase Deberry 1:31; 145—Tyler Rhue (S) dec. Tre Haines 4-2, SV: 152—Jack Mani (A) maj. dec. Canyon Bumgarner 17-8; 160—Cole Canell (A) pinned Bryson Finch 3:30; 170—Dustin Baxter (A) dec. Ryder Bumgarner 4-3, SV; 182—Carter Kinney (S) pinned Roderick Bernardo 1:16; 195—Mason Ferguson (S) pinned Holden Strande 5:28; 220—Elijah Fleck (S) pinned Isaiah Evans 3:34; 285—Ameer Alvadi (A) pinned Will Kallock :58.
Girls' Wrestling
Stanwood's Laela Ridgeway and Mariah Fulgenzi won titles Jan. 28 for the Spartans girls' wrestling team at the Lady Knights Invitational at Mariner High School in Everett.
While Ridgeway was first at 110 pounds, Fulgenzi was first at 135. All of their victories were by pin.
Stanwood's Katana Karasti was third at 140, Riley Ost fourth at 235 and Sydney Wiegand fifth at 100.
The Spartans placed fourth as a team.
Girls' Basketball
Stanwood 65, Archbishop Murphy 58
Senior post Vivienne Berrett scored 27 points to lead the Spartans to the win over the Wildcats in the WesCo game Jan. 27.
Ellalee Wortham added 12 points as Stanwood improved to 15-3 overall, 11-2 in WesCo 3A/2A play.
The Spartans outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the first quarter to take control.
Brooke Blachly scored 22 points and Kayla Hookfin added 13 for Archbishop Murphy.
Arlington 58, Stanwood 50
Senior guard Jenna Villa scored 29 points and Samara Morrow had 13 for the Eagles, who captured the win in WesCo 3A/2A play Jan. 25.
The Eagles improved to 15-2 overall and 13-0 in WesCo play. It was Arlington's 35th consecutive win in regular-reason conference games.
Ellalee Wortham scored 15 points, Vivienne Berrett had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Tatum Brager added 11 points for Stanwood.
The Eagles outscored the Spartans 32-19 in the second and third quarters. Arlington forced six turnovers in the third quarter and five more in the fourth with its full-court press.
Boys' Basketball
Stanwood 60, Archbishop Murphy 56
The Spartans edged the Wildcats in the WesCo 3A/2A contest Jan. 27.
Arlington 69, Stanwood 48
Eagles center David Zachman poured in 34 points to lead Arlington past the Spartans in WesCo 3A/2A play Jan. 24.
Max Mayo led Stanwood with 14 points, Owen Thayer added 11 and John Floyd scored 10.
Boys' Swimming
Stanwood 90, Snohomish 77; Stanwood 84, Glacier Peak 83
The Stanwood boys' swim team took dual-meet victories over Snohomish and Glacier Peak on Jan. 26 at Stanwood-Camano YMCA.
200 medley relay—Glacier Peak (Kaiu Taylor, Shouei Tong, Brendan Gaffney, Brock Showalter) 1:50.06; 200 freestyle—Taylor (GP) 1:54.87; 200 individual medley—Lloyd Hau (Stan.) 2:10.29; 50 freestyle—Rory Polson (Stan.) 24.59; 100 butterfly—Taylor (GP) 59.66; 100 freestyle—Torsten Hokanson (Sno.) 49.20; 500 freestyle—Connor Christman (GP) 5:34.53; 200 freestyle relay—Stanwood (Malcolm Childs, Polson, Riley Tallquist, Hau) 1:40.16; 100 backstroke—Hokanson (Sno.) 1:02.89; 100 breaststroke—Hau (Stan.) 1:05.64; 400 freestyle relay—Snohomish (Owen Collins, Reiko Swift, Judah Harms, Hokanson) 3:41.97.
Stanwood 116, Lynnwood 50
The Spartans dominated the Royals in the WesCo dual meet Jan. 24 at Stanwood-Camano YMCA.
200 medley relay—Stanwood (Trip Schreiber, Lloyd Hau, Rory Polson, Malcolm Childs) 1:53.59; 200 freestyle—Nolan Tyler (L) 2:01.58; 200 individual medley—Alex Lee (L) 2:20.83; 50 freestyle—Hau (S) 24.87; 100 butterfly—Polson (S) 1:05.37; 100 freestyle—Childs (S) 55.87; 500 freestyle—Tyler (L) 5:29.43; 200 freestyle relay—Stanwood (Riley Tallquist, Gavin Plano, Luke Palaniuk, Polson) 1:46.33; 100 backstroke—Lee (L) 1:01.22; 100 breaststroke—Plano (S) 1:17.73; 400 freestyle relay—Stanwood (Tallquist, Keith Olson, Childs, Hau) 3:56.25.
