Stanwood's Max Mayo (center) attempts to drive past Arlington's David Zachman (14) and Leyton Martin (23) during a Class 3A District 1 playoff game Saturday at Arlington. The Eagles defeated the Spartans 60-44.
The Stanwood boys' basketball team went cold during the middle two quarters Saturday against Arlington and as a result, the Spartans are now forced to fight their way through the District 1 3A tournament consolation bracket after the 60-44 loss.
Stanwood (16-6) scored five points in each of the second and third quarters as the Eagles (17-4) took a 39-25 lead at the end of three periods.
The Spartans cut the Arlington to single digits with two minutes remaining in the game, but Eagles guard Leyton Martin made a long 3-pointer — three of his game-high 20 points — and fed center David Zachman for a thunderous breakaway dunk one possession later to put the game away.
Junior guard John Floyd led Stanwood with 14 points, and senior guard Owen Thayer added 10, including three 3-pointers.
The Spartans play in a consolation-bracket game Wednesday at Marysville Getchell.
Ty Rusko scored 12 points and Zachman added 11 for the Eagles, who play Wednesday against Shorecrest in a district semifinal at Jackson High School.
Stanwood 73, Edmonds-Woodway 68
In their tournament opener Feb. 9 against Edmonds-Woodway, the Spartans used good free-throw shooting to hold on for the win.
Stanwood took a 10-point lead into the final quarter before being challenged down the stretch.
In holding off Edmonds-Woodway, the Spartans made 20 of 24 fourth-quarter free-throws.
Max Mayo finished with 36 points, while John Floyd scored 17.
Girls' Basketball
Stanwood 80, Ferndale 44
The Spartans rolled past the Golden Eagles in the District 1 3A tournament game Friday.
Stanwood improved to 18-3 and will play Snohomish in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.
Vivienne Berrett scored 25 points, Tatum Brager added 15 and Jazmyn Legg scored 14 for the Spartans, who outscored Ferndale 18-4 in the second quarter to seize control.
Boys' Wrestling
The Spartans had four champions Feb. 11 on the way to winning the Class 3A regional in Lacey.
Bryan Roodzant was champion at 120 pounds, Tyler Rhue champion at 132, Mason Ferguson champion at 182 and Elijah Fleck was champion at 195.
Stanwood had 245 points to easily get past runners-up Ferndale and Yelm, which both finished with 151.
The top five in each weight class advanced to the Feb. 17-18 state tournament.
Stanwood's Soren Andersen was second at 106, Keaton Mayernik second at 132, Ryder Bumgarner second at 170, Owen Anthes second at 195, Lane Ovenell third at 138, Aven Andersen fourth at 113 and Carter Kinney fifth at 182.
The Spartans wrestle at Mat Classic XXXIV on Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Girls' Wrestling
Stanwood had five wrestlers qualify for the state tournament during a Class 4A/3A regional tournament Feb. 11 in Snohomish.
The top six in each weight class advanced.
The Spartans' Laela Ridgeway was champion at 110 pounds and Signe Cairus runner-up at 120.
Riley Ost placed third at 235, Mariah Fulgenz fifth at 140 and Katana Karasti sixth at 145.
Stanwood placed seventh as a team.
Boys' Swimming
Stanwood's Lloyd Hau swam in two individual event finals Feb. 11 at the Northwest 3A District Championships in Snohomish.
The sophomore was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 1.92 seconds) and fifth in 200 individual medley (2:05.20).
Stanwood placed fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:47.69) and seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.73).
Hau, Trip Schreiber, Rory Polson and Malcom Childs swam on the 200 medley relay team, while Hau, Polson, Childs and Riley Tallquist swam on the 200 freestyle relay team.
