Miles the dog

Miles the dog

Bloom’n Plant Sale kicks off at SHS this week

Stanwood High School’s Greenhouse Production and Horticulture Science classes are ready to welcome the public to their annual plant sale. This year’s sale will run from the last week of April through the first week of May. It is open from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Stanwood High School.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.