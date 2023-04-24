Bloom’n Plant Sale kicks off at SHS this week
Stanwood High School’s Greenhouse Production and Horticulture Science classes are ready to welcome the public to their annual plant sale. This year’s sale will run from the last week of April through the first week of May. It is open from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Stanwood High School.
The sale will feature annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetable starts and flower baskets. Students help manage the sales, and money raised goes into the science program. Information: Facebook.com/StanwoodHighSchoolGreenhouse.
Local shellfish safety threatened
Port Susan is one of 14 shellfish growing areas that currently meet water quality standards but are threatened with classification downgrades, according to Washington State Department of Health officials.
The department is working with county partners, other state agencies, shellfish growers, and tribal governments to find and fix pollution problems following the DOH annual water quality evaluation. Citizens can help by maintaining their septic systems, picking up pet waste, using pump-out stations for boats and recreational vehicles, and managing animal waste from large and small farms. The shellfish safety map can be viewed at fortress.wa.gov.
State Parks seek task force volunteers
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is establishing a statewide Scenic Bikeways program. Scenic Bikeways will include bicycle routes made up of existing trails, roadway shoulders and/or bike lanes that have exceptional scenic, historic, recreational or cultural value, as proposed by individuals across the state.
As part of that effort, the agency will establish an advisory task force to work with agency staff throughout the development and implementation of this new program. Parks is recruiting approximately 15 members of the public to serve two-year terms on a volunteer advisory task force. Submit applications by May 10. Information: parks.wa.gov/128/Trails
School District hosts Kindergarten Fair
Next year’s kindergarteners and their families are invited to the Stanwood Camano School District’s Kindergarten Fair, held 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Stanwood High School Commons.
Register for the upcoming school year, explore a school bus, get a picture with your school mascot, enjoy art activities, meet staff and connect with local resources.
Golf program seeks volunteers, participants
The men and women of the Camaloch Golf Clubs are bringing back the Junior Golf program. The four-week course is open to school-age children 10 and older and runs May 4–25. The program is seeking volunteers and participants. Information: Bill McGlashan (360-387-0203) or Roger Kessler (360-387-5434).
Property tax deadline approaching
Island County's first half of property taxes for the year are due April 30. Property owners who have signed up for AutoPay will see a property tax payment automatically withdrawn on April 25. Several payment options are available, including bank bill-pay, check by mail, pay in person, pay by credit card or pay online. Information: islandcountywa.gov/treasurer
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
Pet of the week
Miles is a 1-year-old German shepherd who is looking for his forever home. He is a goofy, 50-pound guy with a big personality. He's very energetic and would enjoy an active family to take him on adventures and play with him. Miles is very trainable and already knows some commands such as 'sit,' 'lie down' and 'shake.' He walks well on leash but will still require training in his new home. Miles is friendly with other dogs, but can be food reactive and would do best being fed separately. He would do best in a home without other small pets. Stop by the Camano Animal Shelter to meet Miles and consider him as a possible new family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.