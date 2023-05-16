Candidate filing week
May 19 is the deadline for candidates to file to run for local offices.
Many offices are up for election including; county executive, assessor, auditor, clerk, sheriff, treasurer, and councilmembers; city and town mayors and council members; fire district commissioners; school board directors; and water and sewer district commissioners, , according to Snohomish County Elections.
Candidates must be registered voters. All positions except municipal court judge also require a candidate to be a registered voter within the district. Some positions have additional requirements. For a complete list of offices up for election, candidate filing fees and other additional information visit snoco.org/elections.
School District to hold closed session
The Stanwood-Camano School District Board of Directors will hold a closed executive session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, followed by a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Administration and Resource Center, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
The Public Meeting Notice is available online at stanwood.wednet.edu/school_board/public_meeting_notices. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pioneer Highway roadwork underway
Local motorists should expect delays while traffic is reduced to one lane on Pioneer Highway.
Snohomish County Public Works has started its pavement repair and overlay project scheduled to last through summer. The work will take place in two parts, according to the county. Repairs will be made to the subgrade just south of the Snohomish/Skagit county line through May 21.
Next will be a full road paving from the county line to 300th Street NW.
Popular state park temporarily closes
Access roads to Mount Pilchuck State Park will be closed while the U.S. Forest Service completes necessary maintenance and repairs.
Current conditions only allow for limited access due to deep potholes. Access to the Pinnacle Lake trailhead is set to tentatively reopen in July while the road to the Mount Pilchuck summit trail parking area will be closed until 2024. According to Washington State Parks, emergency response ability is limited, so hikers should recreate elsewhere.
Camano Fire kicks off Coffee with the Fire Chief program
Camano residents are invited to drop in and ask questions about fire safety, department programs and events at the first Coffee with the Fire chief, an informal coffee and conversation with Chief Levon Yengoyan. Coffee and refreshments will be provided. The first event will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Vista/Madrona Station. Future events will be posted at camanofire.com.
WSDOT to deactivate 511 phone number
After May 19, travelers across the state will no longer be able to access the automated statewide travel information by calling 511. The phone number has provided traffic information for travelers such as; crash alerts, weather forecasts, mountain pass conditions and ferry schedules. New technology has led to a dramatic decrease in the number of people using the service, according to WSDOT. Travel information alternatives include the WSDOT app, website, and social media accounts. wsdot.wa.gov.
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link at islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com.
• The Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
Pet of the Week
Buddy is 15 years old and has spent his life with his sister, Emmy, before coming to the shelter. They enjoy snuggling with each other but also enjoy their space. Buddy is very people-friendly and loves to greet visitors. He does well with other cats and cat-savvy dogs. Since he is older, Buddy would enjoy a nice, quiet home to spend his senior years.
Buddy has hyperthyroidism, which means he will require medication and extended care in his new home. He now takes one pill twice daily and will need a responsible owner to care for him. Please stop by the Camano Animal Shelter to visit Buddy if he looks like the guy for you.
