School District hosts Kindergarten Fair
Next year’s kindergarteners and their families are invited to the Stanwood Camano School District’s Kindergarten Fair, from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Stanwood High School Commons. The event will offer an opportunity to register for the upcoming school year, explore a school bus, get a picture with your school mascot, enjoy art activities, meet staff, and connect with local resources and organizations.
Nutrition Program benefits local seniors and farmers
Beginning May 8, applications will be accepted for Snohomish County’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. According to the county, the program will benefit both low-income seniors and local farmers. Eligible seniors will receive a debit card worth $80 to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farm stores, farm stands, and farmers markets, including the Stanwood Farmer’s Market. Benefit cards will be mailed to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis up to available funding. Applications must be received by June 6. To view eligibility criteria and apply, visit snohomishcountywa.gov.
WSDOT to deactivate 511 phone number
After May 19, travelers across the state will no longer be able to access the automated statewide travel information by calling 511. The phone number has provided traffic information for travelers such as crash alerts, weather forecasts, mountain pass conditions and ferry schedules and wait times. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, new technology has led to a dramatic decrease in the number of people using the service. Once the service is discontinued, resources will be reallocated to more efficient information technologies. Travel information alternatives include the WSDOT app, website, and social media accounts. wsdot.wa.gov.
State Parks seek task force volunteers
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is establishing a statewide Scenic Bikeways program. Scenic Bikeways will include bicycle routes made up of existing trails, roadway shoulders and/or bike lanes that have exceptional scenic, historic, recreational or cultural value, as proposed by individuals across the state. As part of that effort, the agency will establish an advisory task force to work with agency staff throughout the development and implementation of this new program. Parks is recruiting about 15 members of the public to serve a two-year term on a volunteer advisory task force. Submit applications by May 10. Applications: parks.wa.gov/128/Trails
'Bring back the pollinators'
The Camano Wildlife Program presents "Bring back the pollinators" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, via Zoom. Join Kathryn Owen, volunteer ambassador for the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, for a conversation about the threats facing pollinators, the valuable roles they play and ways to support pollinators through actions taken in backyards and communities.
Populations of native pollinators are declining, in part due to widespread pesticide use. Washington recently became the first state in the country to develop a statewide strategy to conserve bumble bees. Information: visit www.camanowildlifehabitat.org, call 360-387-2236, or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations the third Wednesday of the month.
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find a meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pet of the week
Meet Theodore. This quiet, handsom guy was brought to CASA as a stray. He enjoys attention and loves catnip and lounging in the sun. Since he is FIV+ he should only be placed in a home with other FIV+ cats, or no cats. Because he is contagious to other cats, he can no longer roam free outside. A "catio" or outdoor enclosure offering a taste of freedom would be great. He is a gentle guy and gains confidence as he gets used to his surroundings. Although FIV+ sounds scary, Theodore can live a healthy life with proper care.
FIV+ cats require an indoor-only and low-stress homes with regular dental care and quality diet. Learn more at camanoanimalshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.