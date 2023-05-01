Theodore the cat

School District hosts Kindergarten Fair

Next year’s kindergarteners and their families are invited to the Stanwood Camano School District’s Kindergarten Fair, from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Stanwood High School Commons. The event will offer an opportunity to register for the upcoming school year, explore a school bus, get a picture with your school mascot, enjoy art activities, meet staff, and connect with local resources and organizations.


