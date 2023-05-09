Smalls the dog
Camano residents are invited to drop in and ask questions about fire safety, department programs and events at the first Coffee with the Fire Chief, an informal coffee and conversation with Chief Levon Yengoyan. The first event will take place 10-11:30 a.m. May 16 at the Vista/Madrona Station. Refreshments will be provided. There is no formal agenda. camanofire.com


