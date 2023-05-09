Camano Fire kicks off Coffee with the Fire Chief program
Camano residents are invited to drop in and ask questions about fire safety, department programs and events at the first Coffee with the Fire Chief, an informal coffee and conversation with Chief Levon Yengoyan. The first event will take place 10-11:30 a.m. May 16 at the Vista/Madrona Station. Refreshments will be provided. There is no formal agenda. camanofire.com
Registration opens for new students
The Stanwood-Camano School district has opened registration for the 2023-24 school year for students new to the district and incoming kindergarteners. To register for kindergarten for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, a student must be 5 years old prior to September 1, 2023. District families can find all the needed instructions online at stanwood.wednet.edu/welcome.
Board of Equalization seeks representatives
Snohomish County’s Office of Hearings Administration is looking to fill two positions on the Board of Equalization, an independent body that hears appeals of property tax determinations made by the assessor. According to the county, ideal candidates should be knowledgeable about property values, the Open Public Meetings Act (RCW 42.30), and the Appearance of Fairness Doctrine.
A board member cannot hold an elective office, be employed by an elected official or have been employed by the assessor within the past two years. Applicants must be a Snohomish County resident and should be able to attend scheduled board meetings and hearings. Apply at snohomishcountywa.gov.
Nutrition program benefits local seniors and farmers
Applications are being accepted for Snohomish County’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). The program aims to benefit both low-income seniors and local farmers. Eligible seniors will receive a debit card worth $80 to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farm stores, farm stands and farmers markets, including the Stanwood Farmer’s Market. Benefit cards will be mailed to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis up to available funding. Applications must be received by June 6. Apply at snohomishcountywa.gov.
WSDOT to deactivate 511 phone number
Technology is replacing the 511 traffic information phone line. After May 19, travelers can will no longer be able to access the automated statewide travel information by calling 511. The phone number has provided traffic information such as crash alerts, weather forecasts, mountain pass conditions, and ferry schedules and wait times. Once the service is discontinued, resources will be reallocated to improve information technologies and alternatives, including the WSDOT app, website and social media accounts. Visit wsdot.wa.gov.
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com.
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pet of the week
This shy fellow is Smalls, a 5-year-old Dachshund mix who is looking for his forever home. Smalls can be a little nervous when meeting new people but warms up when he gets to know them. He likes being around people and would make a great companion dog. He does well with other dogs and cats. Smalls can be seen at Camano Animal Shelter. Learn more at camanoanimalshelter.org.
