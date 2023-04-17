The Board of Fire Commissioners for North County Fire and EMS passed a resolution to put a levy lid lift request for additional department funding on the Aug. 1 primary election ballot.
If voters approve, the levy lid lift revenue would be used to provide full-time staffing at Station 96 in Freeborn, pay for the replacement of three ambulances and pay for the hiring of six firefighter/EMTs or firefighter/paramedics per shift to provide an additional transport unit, according to a release from North County Fire.
“Call volumes are steadily increasing and there are times when our emergency personnel are out of service for up to four hours while transporting a patient to the hospital,” said Fire Chief John Cermak in the release. “We require more staffing to respond to the growing demand for emergency services.”
Medical emergencies account for 86% of all emergency calls, the release states.
North County Fire & EMS provides services to about 46,000 people. With additional staffing, it can ensure services are available at all times for anyone who needs them.
Paramedics can administer medication, provide tools to help patients breathe and perform other lifesaving care for trauma, heart attack and stroke.
“The fire authority is asking voters to return the EMS levy from 28 cents to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to the release.
“The lid lift would cost an additional $99 per year or $8.25 per month for the owner of a $450,000 home,” the release states.
