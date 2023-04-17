Stanwood Camano vote logo election

The Board of Fire Commissioners for North County Fire and EMS passed a resolution to put a levy lid lift request for additional department funding on the Aug. 1 primary election ballot.

If voters approve, the levy lid lift revenue would be used to provide full-time staffing at Station 96 in Freeborn, pay for the replacement of three ambulances and pay for the hiring of six firefighter/EMTs or firefighter/paramedics per shift to provide an additional transport unit, according to a release from North County Fire.


