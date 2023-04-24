The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano has started a new club to teach gardening skills to kids ages 5 and younger.
Little Sprouts Garden Club meets every Monday and allows young children to socialize, plant, dig in the dirt and learn about the environment around them.
The first meeting took place on Monday, April 17, and the Community Resource Center team said everything went as planned, except for the cold weather hindering the kids from spending much time outside.
Most activities took place indoors, including planting seeds, playing in sensory bins and learning about different plant types. Once the sun comes out, kids will be encouraged to spend more time in the garden.
“Our kids these days spend a lot of time behind screens, and my kids are grown now, but I still feel like it’s so important to get outside and experience nature and just to play in the dirt and be kids and be dirty and messy,” Executive Director Mary Bredereck said.
Little Sprouts Garden Club was created in part because of a larger partnership based around kindergarten readiness, called Making Life Work.
“It’s a group of nonprofits who got together and recognized that we need to support each other in closing gaps in the community that, as individual agencies, we can’t do ourselves,” Bredereck said. “If we work together to do that, we have much better success at being able to make a difference in our Stanwood-Camano community.”
According to its website, Making Life Work’s data specifically indicates a lack of childcare and preschool providers in the local community, as well as a need to support kindergarten readiness.
Samantha Hoskins, the Center’s early learning programs assistant, said that on top of preparing kids for kindergarten, the club is a great way for children and parents to connect.
“I think parents are very excited to have other kid interaction with their kids because the whole time, during COVID, a lot of time got taken away from those kids,” she said.
Most children participating in Little Sprouts Garden Club spent some formative years unable to connect with others socially due to the pandemic.
According to a 2022 study published in Child: Care, Health and Development, children approach social interaction in a different way than they did before COVID-19, causing a disruption of important friendships and social bonds.
“A lot of these families that have just been home with their kids or their spouses … are now getting that opportunity to go out and interact with other grownups outside of their home,” Bredereck said.
Jennifer Hoskins, the Center’s early childhood coordinator, said that if someone is looking to help their child make friends, learn more about gardening or just get out of the house — Little Sprouts Garden Club and other programs at the Community Resource Center can be a way to do so.
“We’re trying to make this a central hub for people to come in and have those experiences at no cost, no obligations, and feel comfortable,” she said.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
