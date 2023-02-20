Stanwood's Grace Walker (left) drives against Arlington during the Class 3A District 1 girls basketball tournament championship game Saturday at Everett Community College. Walker led Stanwood with 24 points, but the Eagles defeated the Spartans, 63-57.
The top two girls' basketball teams in the WesCo put on a wildly entertaining slugfest Feb. 18, with Arlington prevailing over Stanwood, 63-57, in the Class 3A District 1 championship game at Everett Community College.
The Eagles (20-2) streaked out to a 25-7 lead after one quarter, held the lead throughout and had to hold off a furious rally by the Spartans (19-4).
Both teams advanced to the Class 3A state tournament with victories last week in the district semifinals.
Stanwood earned the No. 6 seed for the tournament and will play at No. 3 seed Lake Washington at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. No. 2-seeded Arlington hosts No. 7 Lakeside (Seattle) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
In the district title game, Arlington's Jenna Villa scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the first quarter.
Samara Morrow added 14 points, with eight of those coming in the fourth quarter as Stanwood roared back, and Katie Snow added 10.
Grace Walker led Stanwood with 24 points, Chloe Santeford scored 11 points, and Vivienne Berrett had 10 points.
Walker knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing late in the third quarter to cut Arlington's lead to 50-45 entering the fourth quarter. Walker followed with a layup in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 52-49.
But Stanwood would get no closer, as Rachel Snow evaded a steal attempt by the Spartans' Tatum Brager, stepped into a long 3-pointer from the right wing and swished it for a 56-49 lead for Arlington.
Morrow made the margin stand up in the final two minutes as she made four of six free throws.
Stanwood 47, Snohomish 34
Senior center Vivienne Berrett scored a game-high 22 points as the Spartans defeated the Panthers on Feb. 14 in a Class 3A District 1 girls' tournament semifinal at Marysville Pilchuck High School.
With the win, Stanwood improved to 19-3 and earned a second straight berth to the state tournament.
Boys' Basketball
Marysville Getchell 54, Stanwood 51
The Spartans' season came to an end with the loss to the Chargers in a Class 3A District 1 consolation game Feb. 15.
Stanwood finished with an overall record of 15-7.
Boys' Wrestling
The Spartans' Tyler Rhue was a runner-up Feb. 18 at the Class 3A State Tournament, leading his team to a third-place finish.
Rhue was runner-up in the 132-pound weight class. The senior won two of his first three matches with pins, then lost in the finals 3-1 to Mead's Josh Neiwert.
