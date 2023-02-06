The Stanwood boys' wrestling team won the team title Feb. 4 at the Western 3A Conference North Division Tournament at Stanwood High School.

Six Stanwood wrestlers won titles — Soren Andersen at 106 pounds, Bryan Roodzant at 120, Tyler Rhue at 132, Ryder Bumgarner at 170, Mason Ferguson at 182 and Elijah Fleck at 195.


