The Stanwood boys' wrestling team won the team title Feb. 4 at the Western 3A Conference North Division Tournament at Stanwood High School.
Six Stanwood wrestlers won titles — Soren Andersen at 106 pounds, Bryan Roodzant at 120, Tyler Rhue at 132, Ryder Bumgarner at 170, Mason Ferguson at 182 and Elijah Fleck at 195.
Finishing as runners-up for the Spartans were Aven Andersen (113) and Keaton Mayernik (132).
Stanwood finished with 373 points to easily get past runner-up Ferndale (303).
The Spartans will wrestle Feb. 11 in a regional tournament.
Girls' Wrestling
Stanwood's Laela Ridgeway finished as runner-up Feb. 4 in a sub-regional tournament in Marysville.
Ridgeway was second in the 110-pound weight class.
Stanwood's Signe Cairus was third at 120, Riley Ost third at 235, Mariah Fulgenzi fourth at 140, Jasia Zaffarano sixth at 125 and Katana Karasti sixth at 145.
The Spartans placed sixth as a team.
Stanwood will wrestle Feb. 11 in a regional tournament.
Boys' Basketball
The Spartans split their final two regular-season games.
They lost to Marysville-Getchell 71-58 on Jan. 30 and beat Marysville-Pilchuck 82-50 on Feb. 1 in Western 3A Conference play.
Against Marysville-Pilchuck, John Floyd scored 30 points, Owen Thayer 13 and Aidan Manzuk 10.
Against Marysville-Getchell, the Spartans had a rough third quarter.
Stanwood led 37-33 at halftime, then was outscored by 15 points in the third quarter.
Max Mayo scored 18 points for the Spartans, while Floyd had 13.
Stanwood, which finished the regular season 10-5 in conference and 15-5 overall, opens play in the Northwest 3A District Tournament on Feb. 9 when it hosts Edmonds-Woodway at 7 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
The Spartans won their final two games of the regular season.
They beat Marysville-Pilchuck 88-19 on Jan. 30 and Marysville-Getchell 72-37 on Feb. 2.
They finish the regular season 13-2 in Western 3A Conference play and 17-3 overall.
Against Marysville-Getchell, Tatum Brager had 23 points, Vivienne Berrett 16 and Ava Depew 10.
The Spartans had five players score in double figures against Marysville-Pilchuck.
Vivienne Berrett had 17 points, Ellalee Wortham 15, Stella Berrett 14, Jazmyn Legg 13 and Grace Walker 11.
Stanwood rolled to the win behind a 56-point first half.
The Spartans open Northwest 3A District Tournament play Feb. 10 with a 7 p.m. home game against either Shorewood or Ferndale.
