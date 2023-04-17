The YMCA of Snohomish County has exceeded its $1.3 million 2023 campaign goal, with the Stanwood-Camano YMCA contributing more than $220,000 to support the local community.
Staff and volunteers gathered April 6 at the Stanwood-Camano YMCA to celebrate the achievement.
“Meeting our campaign goals makes a tremendous impact in the community,” Peyton Tune, president and CEO of the YMCA of Snohomish County, said in a news release. “We currently serve 130,000 people through membership and programs. Funding critical resources means more of our neighbors can join the Y movement.”
The release detailed this year’s six primary campaign initiatives, which are:
Caring for children: Quality and reliable child care is critical to youth development, working families and healthy communities.
Environmental education: The Y’s approach to outdoor education through camps is centered on nurturing the potential of youth through experiences that build life skills, encourage exploration and help to develop a sense of belonging.
Academic achievement, youth leadership and mentoring: The Y is investing in the expansion of its affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a youth mentoring organization, by establishing program centers and supporting mentorships at all branch locations.
Team work, camaraderie and fun for all youth: The Y hopes to ensure all youth have equity of opportunity through its adaptive sports programs.
Water safety and progressive swim skills: The Y teaches children and adults how to swim and be safe around the water. More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Well-being and connection: The Y is where active older adults can work to reestablish community by participating in an engaged and active lifestyle.
Reaching its fundraising goal also allows for the Y to provide a reduced-cost membership to low-income middle and high school students.
Funds raised by the Stanwood community will be used to directly benefit the Stanwood-Camano YMCA and its local programs and services, the release states.
