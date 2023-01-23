Stanwood senior post Vivienne Berrett scored 31 points to lead the Spartans to a 64-55 win over Lynnwood in a WesCo girls' basketball game Jan. 21.

Tatum Brager added 11 points and Ellalee Wortham scored 10 as Stanwood improved to 14-2 overall, 10-1 in WesCo 3A/2A play.


