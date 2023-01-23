Stanwood senior post Vivienne Berrett scored 31 points to lead the Spartans to a 64-55 win over Lynnwood in a WesCo girls' basketball game Jan. 21.
Tatum Brager added 11 points and Ellalee Wortham scored 10 as Stanwood improved to 14-2 overall, 10-1 in WesCo 3A/2A play.
Berrett scored nine of her points in the first quarter, and Brager and Wortham each had two 3-pointers in the second period as the Spartans outscored the Royals 20-10 to seize control.
Teyah Clark scored 20 points to lead Lynnwood.
Stanwood 82, Cedarcrest 25
Vivienne Berrett scored 17 points and senior guard Grace Walker added 16 as the Spartans defeated the Red Wolves in a WesCo girls' basketball game Jan. 19.
Stanwood streaked to a 30-3 lead after one quarter and cruised to the win, improving to 13-2 overall and 9-1 in WesCo games.
Walker had 11 points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Ava Depew had 12 points, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and junior guard La'Tana Swinton added 11 points.
Audrey Mattinson led the Red Wolves with eight points.
Stanwood 57, Meadowdale 43
Vivienne Berrett scored 23 points, Grace Walker scored 14 and Tatum Brager added 12 as the Spartans topped the Mavericks in WesCo play Jan. 17.
Boys' Basketball
Cedarcrest 70, Stanwood 63
Timmy Ojeda-Silva and Jack LeBlanc led Cedarcrest with 12 points each and the Red Wolves earned a tough WesCo win over the Spartans on Jan. 19.
Max Taible and Adam Rawlilngs scored nine points each, and Tillman Yowell, Murphy Vliem and Cooper Ayers had eight each for Cedarcrest (7-7, 5-5 Wesco 3A/2A).
Max Mayo scored 18 points, Owen Thayer had 14, John Floyd added 13 and Alex Velazquez scored 11 for Stanwood (13-3 overall, 8-3 Wesco 3A/2A).
Stanwood 73, Meadowdale 43
Owen Thayer scored 21 points and John Floyd added 20 as the Spartans handled the Mavericks in WesCo play Jan. 17.
Boys' Wrestling
The Spartans won the Lynden Tournament on Jan. 21.
They scored 255 points to take the title over runner-up Glacier Peak, which had 220.5 points.
The Spartans had five individual champions — Bryan Roodzant at 120, Keaton Mayernik at 132, Tyler Rhue at 138, Mason Ferguson at 182 and Elijah Fleck at 195.
The Spartans' Aven Andersen was second at 113, Ryder Bumgarner second at 170, Soren Andersen third at 113, Lane Ovenell third at 145, Owen Anthes third at 220, Marc Hrushcka fourth at 106, Bryson Finch fourth at 152 and Will Kallock fifth at 285.
Girls' Wrestling
The Spartans finished second Jan. 21 in the Viking Girls' Invitational in Puyallup.
Puyallup won the team title.
Laela Ridgeway won the title at 110 pounds, Katana Karasti the title at 140 and Makayla Finch the title at 170.
Sydney Wiegand was second at 100, Riley Ost second at 235, Signe Cairus second at 120, Alaina Beard third at 140, Evangelin Baumach fifth at 140 and Jasia Zaffarano sixth at 115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.