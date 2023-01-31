Bids for the long-awaited Downtown Stanwood Gateway Arch project came in much higher than expected, so the Stanwood City Council on Thursday rescheduled a vote on whether to accept a bid.

The engineer’s estimate was $260,000 when the Gateway project went out to bid. The lowest of four bids came in at $377,813 from Interwest Construction. Plus there’s a $50,000 contingency fund in case something comes up that adds to the cost.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.