Bids for the long-awaited Downtown Stanwood Gateway Arch project came in much higher than expected, so the Stanwood City Council on Thursday rescheduled a vote on whether to accept a bid.
The engineer’s estimate was $260,000 when the Gateway project went out to bid. The lowest of four bids came in at $377,813 from Interwest Construction. Plus there’s a $50,000 contingency fund in case something comes up that adds to the cost.
This project for an arch to span 88th Avenue near Viking Way has been in the works for a long time. It's been part of the Stanwood vision for a couple of decades. Planners and council members have considered an archway would bring attention to downtown Stanwood businesses. “Welcome to Stanwood” would be cut into the steel spanning the roadway, and there’s room for art on the pillars. Banners could be attached below to announce special events.
Council member Steve Shepro said he’s involved in the city’s revitalization and excited about the gateway project, but he was concerned about the rising cost.
“I’m really excited about the gateway. I think it’s necessary even. But I’m looking at these costs, and we’re being asked to approve $378,000 tonight. That’s double what the council approved only 14 months ago and $118,000 more than we approved two months ago. So I have to ask, is this the right project to be doing at all? Concrete alone is four times higher. Should we be looking at a different design?”
Community Development Director Patricia Love said that concrete is less expensive than all steel, but concrete has to be reinforced with steel. It was designed to be strong enough to withstand the weight, changes in the weather and potential of being struck by a vehicle.
Shepro asked if it the cost would affect the city’s overall budget.
Love said that it could affect the budget, but money could be managed. She noted projects that could be flexed to help with the archway costs.
Council member Darren Robb didn’t like that the first downtown revitalization project would be over budget or delayed due to cost.
“We’ve been studying this for a while, and I don’t think costs are going to go down,” said Mayor Sid Roberts. “We’ve already expended money with our architect. How much less would it have to be before we’re OK with it?”
Robb later asked, how much would it have to cost before it’s too much? He noted that Stanwood has a strong track record in doing what it says it will. The project’s about the same cost as a sidewalk discussed.
“Is this the best of funds across competing interests?" he said. " … Personally I don’t think this lives up to what I envisioned.”
Robb suggested the council reposition it in the deck of beautification improvements.
Love said the idea is to let people know there’s a vibrant downtown, to promote the city and festivals and to help with the identity of the city.
“I believe this is a good investment for Stanwood. Too many people don’t know where downtown Stanwood is,” she said.
Costs have been going up, especially for steel and concrete, City Administrator Shawn Smith said.
“It’s more likely than not that those costs will continue up from here, hopefully at a slower pace,” he said. “It’s very unlikely that we’re going to wait and get it at a cheaper cost.”
Two council members were absent from the meeting. The council hopes to have all members vote at the Feb. 9 meeting.
