Varied housing types and new ways to look at industrial zoning are just two elements of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan that Stanwood’s City Council and Planning Commission discussed at a joint meeting Thursday, May 12.
The Council and Planning Commission will be working out details in the months to come to accommodate population, housing and business growth. The comp plan is due for an update in 2024 and city officials are getting a head start. The meeting was to coordinate their efforts so everyone is pulling together.
Generally, the Planning Commission delves into issues and makes recommendations to the Council, which studies and votes into code and into planning documents.
State planners predict that in the Puget Sound area, the four counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap will grow by 1.159 million jobs and 1.756 million people by 2050.
Comprehensive plans will guide cities, counties and regions to meet state-mandated targets in a coordinated effort to handle growth.
Puget Sound Regional Council’s Vision 2050 has adopted a strategy that concentrates growth near regional transit lines and other infrastructure in south Snohomish and other counties.
Stanwood is slightly off the beaten track but still has challenges to meet.
Stanwood Community Development Director Patricia Love went over how Stanwood is being called upon to meet its fair share of regional need.
She told Council and Planning Commission members that Stanwood’s current zoning falls short of employment targets by 251 jobs. Now that No Meat Factory has bought the Twin City Foods building, numbers are improved, but might still be around 200 shy, Love said.
Stanwood’s existing zoning should be sufficient to meet 2024 population targets, although downtown housing is deemed necessary to support a vibrant business community.
Love said that Subway was the only business among many empty uptown storefronts. But now that two large apartments buildings are up and occupied, that area is looking up.
She suggested that changing some Light Industrial zoning to Planned Industrial zoning will open up industrial properties up to more uses that are more compatible to the city’s downtown revitalization plan. Much of the industrial zoning is close to business centers.
Love reminded Council members that their decisions will determine the city’s future and how city staff operates.
“If the Council adopted these Planned Industrial codes, that’s what we apply,” she said.
The comp plan has a new element: housing targets. Although Stanwood is on track to meet population targets, it will still need various types house types and zoning densities to provide homes for a range of income levels, from extremely low to moderate, Love said.
The varied housing types are intended to offer duplexes, cottages, townhouses, apartments, multiple family residences as well as the dominant single family residences. Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, are also being looked at to offer low income solutions, so people could add permanent dwellings to their properties to help take care of a family member or to bring in rental income.
City officials will be looking at mixing residential with commercial uses, with businesses below and apartments above, like those that already exist in the east Main Street business block. They can also consider businesses along the main road with residences on the backs of the buildings, along a quiet street a block behind.
Council and Planning members talked about home businesses in residential areas, like hair salons, corner grocery store or coffee shop, especially along main roadways.
As for box stores, Stanwood already has QFC, Grocery Outlet, Petco and RiteAid. Love brought up the Viking Village property that’s in the middle of these box stores and whether it should be included in the box store category. They looked at the possibilities of expanding that capability in Viking Village’s zoning and/or along Main Street. When questioned what Viking Villages’s plans were, Love said that no plans or permits have come forward to the city as of yet.
Another topic that came up was the pros and cons of tax-exempt properties like churches, the police station, the library — entities don’t pay property taxes, on which the city relies.
Love said that they have to think about the community’s overall needs. It’s nice for people to be able to walk to the library or to the Resource Center.
All these topics and more will be discussed at future Planning Commission and Council meetings, which are open to the public.
