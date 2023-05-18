Varied housing types and new ways to look at industrial zoning are just two elements of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan that Stanwood’s City Council and Planning Commission discussed at a joint meeting Thursday, May 12.

The Council and Planning Commission will be working out details in the months to come to accommodate population, housing and business growth. The comp plan is due for an update in 2024 and city officials are getting a head start. The meeting was to coordinate their efforts so everyone is pulling together.


