The Stanwood City Council is holding a public hearing about a sign ordinance.
It will be at 7. p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Stanwood-Camano School District administration building at 26920 Pioneer Highway. Residents will be able to join through Zoom as well.
The hearing is to consider an emergency ordinance that would allow business owners to make repairs to their signs after the winter storm damage. The ordinance would amend the municipal code to allow the replacement, repair and maintenance of existing, nonconforming signs in city right-of-way after natural disasters.
If the ordinance isn't passed, business owners would have to wait until the city reached the unified development code part of its municipal code update.
The council approved a contract with BHS Consultants in May. The group's duties are to review the existing code for areas that need revising, participate in public engagement, draft the new language and prepare environmental documents. The code hasn't been updated since 1968.
"Our municipal code is like an old cookbook," Mayor Sid Roberts told the Stanwood Camano News in an interview last week. "You put a lot of notes in different kinds of things in there. ... This is a comprehensive municipal code update that's going to be much better for citizens to figure out."
Residents can email, mail or deliver written comments to the community development department until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Questions and comments can be sent to community development director Patricia Love at 360-454-5206 or patricia.love@stanwoodwa.org.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.