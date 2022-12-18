It's Snow Time
With snow forecasted across the region this week, it might be time to take some precautions, especially if you're driving.

Whether you're in town or in a more rural area, the roads can be slippery. Officials recommend that commuters check their travel routes before heading out, take extreme caution when driving and give snowplows and deicers at least 200 feet of space while they're working. They also recommend keeping drainage inlets near homes clear of leaves and debris to reduce the chance of flooding, and remove obstacles like garbage bins from streets.  


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

