With snow forecasted across the region this week, it might be time to take some precautions, especially if you're driving.
Whether you're in town or in a more rural area, the roads can be slippery. Officials recommend that commuters check their travel routes before heading out, take extreme caution when driving and give snowplows and deicers at least 200 feet of space while they're working. They also recommend keeping drainage inlets near homes clear of leaves and debris to reduce the chance of flooding, and remove obstacles like garbage bins from streets.
In Snohomish County this week, the county's public works department is preparing for a snow event, according to a press release sent to the Stanwood Camano News.
"Despite the snow event earlier this season, we have enough salt, sand and mixed products available at for at least seven continuous days of snow and ice fighting," said Public Works Director Kelly Snyder in the release. "Steps have been taken to ensure we are able to secure additional abrasives should the need arise. The county's fleet division is ready to repair our vehicles and replace our plow blades. Public safety is our number one priority."
Here are some driving tips from the Island County Emergency Management department website. It's wise to keep the following with you, especially when heading over mountain passes or in more remote areas:
Cell phone, charger, external battery charger
Battery-powered radio with extra batteries
Flashlight and extra batteries
Warm clothing including hats, coats, blankets, etc.
Windshield scraper
Shovel
Food and water
First-aid kit
Tire chains (know how to put them on your vehicle)
Tire repair kit
Sand or cat litter (for traction)
Jumper cables
Reflectors, flares, flags
Physical road maps
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.