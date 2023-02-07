Stanwood police Chief Jason Toner has high hopes for 2023.
“Crime is very minimal for a city our size,” he said. “In Stanwood, we tend to deal with a lot of property crimes: shoplifts, vehicle prowls – so, people breaking into vehicles, going into open vehicles primarily at night.”
Toner also listed domestic cases and traffic complaints as regular issues the department handles. But overall, crime in 2022 overall stayed stable or decreased, he said.
“Across (Snohomish) County, there was kind of a big increase in vehicle thefts,” Toner said. “We haven’t really seen that in Stanwood, so that’s good news. Property crimes are also down.”
According to data from the police department, there were 67 domestic cases in 2022. These cases include assaults, rape, malicious mischief, harassment, trespassing and others. This is down significantly from 105 domestic cases in 2021.
In 2022, there were 10 auto thefts, slightly down from 12 in 2021. Vehicle prowls went down significantly, from 35 in 2021 to 23 in 2022 – and burglaries also decreased slightly, from 20 in 2021 to 19 in 2022.
The city contracts for law enforcement services through the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to operate the Stanwood Police Department.
Toner took office in June after former Chief Rebecca Lewis left to become police chief in Bellingham. Before taking the reins, Toner spent 15 years with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, including as a master patrol deputy, school resource officer, field training officer and explorer adviser. He was promoted to sergeant in 2017 and worked as an officer in Stanwood for over two years. In 2021, he was promoted to lieutenant and served as the sheriff's watch commander.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in criminal justice. He has also spent the past eight years as a volunteer coach for youth sports teams in the city.
Toner said the department’s goals are to maintain low crime rates and continue to have a relationship with the community.
“We want to continue to maintain our great standard of living in Stanwood, just a low crime rate,” he said. “We want to focus on community events, our officers being approachable, (people) feeling comfortable walking up to one of our officers and having a conversation.”
Toner said they also plan to increase traffic enforcement in areas that see the most collisions, such as the areas by the high school.
“We’re always available for a phone call if you need anything. Nothing is too small for us not to at least have a conversation,” Toner said. “A lot of people say, ‘I don’t want to bother the police, it seems not a big deal,’ but it’s the only way we know about it.”
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
