The community turned out for Stanwood Camano Art Advocacy Commission’s open house Thursday night to celebrate a future art center, learn about a mobile art center and see the Legacy exhibit that has paired artists with historical artifacts.
It was basically SCAAC’s debut. Even though the organization has been working behind the scenes to create public art and art classes, this was its first public event since forming in 2017 to coordinate local arts organizations.
About 200 people filled the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center and munched on shish kabobs, shrimp and salad served by Tapped restaurant staff. It was a family-friendly affair with an activity table where kids colored their own designs for the mobile art center.
People gathered to hear SCAAC’s plans to build an art center on the site of the historical Stanwood Hardware building at 10008 270th Street NW on the brick road in west Stanwood.
Before the art center can be accomplished, SCAAC plans to put art on wheels by spring 2023 and revealed plans to the public.
One highlight of the open house was people mingling with artists around the Legacy Collection Art Project 2022 exhibition.
For the Legacy Project, SCAAC artists collaborated with the Stanwood Area Historical Society to create images of museum artifacts. Artists created 12 paintings, now displayed at the Floyd.
Graphic designer Judy Fernandes photographed the original artwork to create postcards, which are sold in sets, making the artwork readily available. Fernandes is a SCAAC board member and SAHS Floyd manager.
The project included SCAAC artists: Karla Matzke, Jack Gunter, Susan Cohen Thompson, Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy, Jack Dorsey, Sharon Snelling, Amy Martin, Bobbi Samples, Michelle Rushworth, John Ebner, Val Paul Taylor and Molly LeMaster.
Several artists chatted with the public at the open house about their original paintings, which were on display with historical artifacts. Paintings captured various moods of items like an embroidered apron, a Native American basket, a flapper dress and shoes, a fringed red lamp and an old iron that was heated on a wood stove long ago.
Jack Dorsey said the artists got to look through the museum’s artifacts to choose a subject. He painted the Climax locomotive bell that used to clang when the train stopped in Stanwood.
“I sat here in the Floyd, upstairs, and took a plein air approach. I painted it as I saw it,” Dorsey said.
Val Paul Steven is a humorous artist. His rendition added a crow for fun — perched on the handle of a dynamite detonator — unnoticed by the pioneer loggers in the background.
Bobbi Samples said when choosing an artifact, she was most drawn to a doll in a carriage.
“She reminded me of my daughter and my granddaughter and goddaughter,” Samples said.
In her painting, the doll crosses the line between looking like a doll and looking like a little girl.
“When a child has a doll, it’s like a friend. It’s a relationship. That’s what I was trying to show — how important that relationship is. I always try to find something meaningful.”
The museum will be closed for the rest of December, but the Legacy show will be on display in January, 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and by appointment at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center.
Legacy Art cards are available at the Stanwood Area Historical Society.
