The community turned out for Stanwood Camano Art Advocacy Commission’s open house Thursday night to celebrate a future art center, learn about a mobile art center and see the Legacy exhibit that has paired artists with historical artifacts.

It was basically SCAAC’s debut. Even though the organization has been working behind the scenes to create public art and art classes, this was its first public event since forming in 2017 to coordinate local arts organizations.


