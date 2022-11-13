Ballots from the Nov. 8 general election are still being counted, with races in Island and Snohomish counties still to be determined.
In Stanwood, voters are also deciding whether to renew a transportation sales tax.
As of Sunday afternoon, Snohomish County had counted 316,230 ballots and Island County 35,203.
Officials estimate there are 1,000 ballots left to count in Snohomish County, and about 9,000 remaining to count in Island County.
Island County Races
Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair is leading challenger Timothy Hazelo for the District 3 county commissioner seat, which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island.
Through Thursday's ballot count, St. Clair is leading by 3,973 votes (19,209 to 15,236).
In the Island County Sheriff's race, Republican incumbent Rick Felici is leading Republican challenger Lane Campbell by 6,705 votes (18,556 to 11,851).
Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, is leading by 6,705 votes in the race for her position as Island County Clerk against Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party. (19,869 to 13,164).
Republican Auditor Sheilah Crider is hanging onto her seat by 3,065 votes, leading Democratic challenger Barbara Fuller (18,657 to 15,592).
Democrat Tony Lam is 5,129 votes ahead of Republican Richard MacQuarrie in the Island County Treasurer's race (19,532 to 14,403). The winner will replace retiring Treasurer Wanda Grone.
The Assessor's race is close, with Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, leading Republican Kelly Todd Mauck by 114 votes (16,328 to 16,214). The winner will replace Assessor Bernie Upchurch, who did not run for reelection.
Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner. County prosecutor Greg Banks is running unopposed.
Snohomish County Races
In Snohomish County, Democrat Jason Cummings is leading Republican Brett Rogers by 40,821 votes for the county's prosecuting attorney seat (173,847 to 133,026).
The last count in Snohomish County was done Friday.
The winner will replace Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.
The Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, is being led by incumbent Tanya Olson. Olson has 116,546 more votes than challenger Ken Maertens (193,653 to 77,107).
State/Federal Races
At the federal level, Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen is leading the race for the state's 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Bellingham to Everett and covers Stanwood and all of Island County.
Though Friday, Larsen had 65,273 more votes than Republican challenger Dan Matthews (178,754 to 113,481).
Three Supreme Court seats, as well as Secretary of State, are open at the state level.
State Supreme Court incumbents Mary I. Yu (position 1), Barbara Madsen (position 5) and G. Helen Whitener (position 6) are all running for reelection, and all three are unopposed.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has a 94,172-vote lead against challenger Julie Anderson, who does not identify with a party (1,281,748 to to 1,187,576).
In the state's 10th Legislative District, two seats are up for grabs.
Democrat Clyde Shavers is leading Republican incumbent Greg Gilday by 29 votes in a close fight the Position 1 state House seat (31,073 to 31,044). Democratic incumbent Dave Paul is leading Republican challenger Karen Lesetmoe by 2,324 votes (32,231 to 29,907).
Incumbent Steve Dwyer is running unopposed to retain his seat on the state Court of Appeals for Division I, District 2.
Stanwood Sales Tax
Stanwood voters are leaning toward approving the renewal of a sales tax that pays for transportation projects.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 2,071 votes for renewing the sales tax and 1,103 against.
The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects.
The 0.2% sales tax — 20 cents per $100 — has been in place at retail businesses in the city since voters approved the tax in 2013. This tax requires renewal every 10 years.
Since the district was created, the city has spent more than $3.6 million on city projects, including pavement preservation efforts, six sidewalk and ADA improvement projects, and LED street lighting upgrades.
