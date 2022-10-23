The two Republicans who battled over the Island County Sheriff’s seat in 2018 are back for a rematch.
Incumbent Rick Felici said his experience in the role will allow him to build on the progress he has built over the past four years. Challenger Lane Campbell, a patrol deputy in the department, thinks the office is stagnant and wants to see change.
Both candidates identified drugs and homelessness as the main issues affecting Island County.
Rick Felici
“I think we've accomplished a lot," Felici said. “We’ve added opioid workers to work in conjunction with our patrol staff to help people interested in treatment find some options. Mental health outreach that works in a similar fashion. We’ve added body cameras; we’ve added training, especially in de-escalation use of force control tactics.”
Adding resources is key for fighting addiction and homelessness, he said.
“A lot of times, the big roadblock is a lack of facilities available for treatment facilities and bed space for people,” Felici said. "(We need to work) with the regional, legislative level to create more opportunities for people to take advantage of. Also, working locally with our service providers out there as far as the situation with mental health.”
It's important to have treatment available for people who want to be treated, hold people accountable for crimes they commit and educate children about resources available for them if they make poor choices in the future, he said.
"I believe that a combination of enforcement, education and treatment is the most effective way to address these issues," Felici said. "We have to take advantage of all of the resources we have available. It's not just a law enforcement problem."
After spending four years working as security at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and then as a reserve officer for the Oak Harbor Police Department, Felici joined the Island County Sheriff’s Office. He started as a patrol deputy, then became a detective, detective sergeant and, in 2015, chief criminal deputy. In 2018, he beat Campbell and replaced previous Sheriff Mark Brown, who retired after three terms.
“For me, it boils down to a combination of training, experience and perspective,” Felici said. “I think that if people do their research, they look at qualifications before they make their choice for sheriff… I think I stand out as the best candidate in this race.”
Lane Campbell
Campbell wants to see change. Among these changes are increasing engagement with the public and revamping resources to better serve the community.
“We are going to continue using county resources through human services, but we are going out and above that — people available 24/7 versus the kind of banking hours we have now, the 9 to 5," he said. "Have people actually come onto the scene, help these people sort out their issues and look more toward long-term solutions. ‘Here’s some medication, make sure you stay on it and periodically, we will check on you.’”
Campbell believes this approach is the best way to battle drug addiction and homelessness.
“We honestly think that, between the county services and other services we’re looking at, that we’re going to have a pretty dynamite setup for helping the homelessness and the drug addicton and obviously the mental health,” he said. “We’re looking at the hand-up approach versus the handout approach.”
Another priority for Campbell is creating a K-9 unit in the Island County Sheriff’s Office.
“Most law enforcement agencies in Washington state have at least one K-9 unit,” Campbell said. “I have done research and talked with other agencies about the cost, training and how to run a K-9 program. Any program must start with conversations and communication. Otherwise it will not happen.”
Campbell also wants to see more engagement and said he would continue regular patrols as sheriff.
He started his law enforcement career at age 16 as a cadet for the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. He later worked for the Suquamish Tribal Police, Winslow Police and the Washington State Patrol before joining the Island County Sheriff’s Office in 1990.
“I’ve seen what works, and I’ve seen what doesn’t,” he said. “I’m the guy that’s out here every day dealing with big issues that are public-facing, and I’m coming up with solutions every day.”
Controversy in the Sheriff's Office
On Oct. 13, a deputy in the Island County Sheriff’s Office was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on investigation of second-degree rape.
According to the Island County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sgt. John H. Neider was placed on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation.
In 2015, the Island County Sheriff’s Office terminated Nieder’s employment following reports of Nieder sexually harassing another deputy in the department, according to Island County documents.
After an arbitrator concluded Island County lacked cause to terminate Nieder, he was reinstated, according to the Police and Fire Labor Law Blog.
Another deputy then accused Neider of sexually harassing him in 2019. The Island County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, but found the allegations were unsubstantiated. Island County ended up settling out of court – $105,000 in exchange for the deputy leaving the department, according to Island County documents.
Campbell said previous investigations against Nieder should not have been handled internally.
“This should have been taken out of house and probably investigated by State Patrol,” he said.
Felici pointed out he was not the sheriff during that 2015 investigation against Nieder, and he stands by his actions during the later case.
“I am comfortable with the decisions that we made,” Felici said.
When asked about Nieder’s second-degree rape charges, Felici declined to comment, saying it would be “inappropriate” to weigh in on an ongoing criminal investigation.
