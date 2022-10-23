Island County sheriff's race

Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, left, and challenger Lane Campbell, right, are battling for the sheriff's seat once again. 

The two Republicans who battled over the Island County Sheriff’s seat in 2018 are back for a rematch.

Incumbent Rick Felici said his experience in the role will allow him to build on the progress he has built over the past four years. Challenger Lane Campbell, a patrol deputy in the department, thinks the office is stagnant and wants to see change.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.