Election 2022 logo - Anacortes

Island County Treasurer Wanda Grone will retire at the end of her term, leaving the seat up for grabs between Democrat Tony Lam and Republican Richard MacQuarrie.

Lam, who is currently the chief deputy treasurer, said he is running because he wants to give Island County a smooth transition between two experienced officials.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.