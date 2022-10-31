Island County Treasurer Wanda Grone will retire at the end of her term, leaving the seat up for grabs between Democrat Tony Lam and Republican Richard MacQuarrie.
Lam, who is currently the chief deputy treasurer, said he is running because he wants to give Island County a smooth transition between two experienced officials.
MacQuarrie said he is running because he wants to see more transparency and outreach in the Treasurer’s Office and more attention to Camano Island, where he lives.
Tony Lam
Lam of Oak Harbor has bachelor's degree in accounting. He began his tenure at the Treasurer’s Office as an accountant and was promoted to chief deputy treasurer in 2015.
"During those years, I handled the banking, investment and accounting responsibilities for the County and its taxing districts. I supervised the office staffs and performed all cash management functions daily, as well as administered the external investment pool," Lam said in a questionnaire from the Stanwood Camano News.
That experience is important because it can help people who may be struggling, he said.
“Due to the high cost of living, many residents are having a hard time paying their property taxes,” Lam wrote. “At the Treasurer’s Office, we try to explain the options that are available to them. Depending on their circumstances, they can apply for certain exemptions. If an exemption is not available, having someone give them different options will at least lessen their worries.”
Richard MacQuarrie
MacQuarrie said he is running so he can increase communication between the office and the public. He specifically wants to do more outreach on Camano Island and said he will spend at least one workday per week on Camano so that people can talk to their elected official without driving to Coupevile.
“Many citizens in Island County don’t even know who the treasurer is… it is the responsibility of elected officials to reach out to citizens to keep them informed,” MacQuarrie said in his questionnaire. “I will not only actively reach out to the voters of Island County to communicate what is happening financially on the local level, but I will also ensure I am available to any citizen who wants to see me.”
MacQuarrie also said he wants to eliminate waste in the budget wherever he can.
"I have never seen any government office or any business that handles millions of dollars where I didn't find waste," he said.
MacQuarrie is a business development manager with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He serves on the state committee of the Island County Republican Party and is a precinct officer in Camano Island.
