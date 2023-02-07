Some people have bought into myths about human trafficking, such as myths that presume the victims knew what they are getting into, that most sexually exploited victims are paid for their services, that most victims have freedom of movement, that human trafficking involves border crossings and that traffickers' actions are culturally appropriate.
Those misconceptions were just some of the things discussed on Saturday, Feb. 4, at an informational event hosted by the Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation. Three experts were. on hand offer information on both global and domestic human trafficking:
- Joe Davidson, a retired FBI supervisory special agent with 30 years of experience, including time spent managing the San Franscisco Violent Crime and Major Offenders program.
- Lynda Buehring, a retired Homeland Security Investigations Supervisory Special Agent with 32 years of experience overseeing the Seattle Human Trafficking Unit.
- Matthew Fairfax, who teaches life and professional skills to human trafficking survivors in southeast Asia and the Pacific Northwest.
Davidson presented first, starting with some basic facts on human trafficking.
“Trafficking is not voluntary, it involves the forced exploitation of a person and does not necessarily entail the physical movement of that person,” Davidson said, emphasizing that trafficking can occur in the victim’s country or even their own hometown.
He then went on to discuss some of the previously mentioned misconceptions about human trafficking.
“A lot of times, (perpetrators) will fool law enforcement and say (things like), “Oh, no, no, this is my wife,’” Davidson said. “We’re allowed to do this in this country. And depending on which country you are, police listening to the story can say, ‘Yeah, OK.’”
Davidson went into detail about trafficking routes in the Balkans, North Africa, the Carribean and Asia. He also talked about infamous perpetrators who were caught.
Traffickers can often exert control over their victims by doing things such as confiscating legal documents, threatening victims with arrest or deportation, threatening to harm or kill their friends and family, leveraging debt over their heads, restricting their movement or isolating them through language, Davidson said. He also emphasized that trafficking is not restricted to one area.
“Every Super Bowl, every Democratic or Republican convention, or rodeo — every time there is a major event, traffickers are bringing in their (victims),” Davidson said. “They have escort services, on the internet, they go and advertise it, and they bring their victims there.”
People living in the community are exploited. Some signs that someone is a trafficking victim may include lacking a cell phone, unknown numbers on their phone, erased social media activity or having social media apps dedicated to meeting strangers, such as WhatsApp or Kik.
Fairfax went into detail about the Justice and Soul Foundation, which he founded.
It started when a customer approached Fairfax in his salon roughly 10 years ago and asked if he would be interested in doing work in Cambodia.
“(I looked at) a report that the U.S. Government puts together – it’s a report card of how the rest of the world is performing in combatting sex trafficking,” Fairfax said. “And there are tiers. Cambodia was on the watchlist for tier three, which basically means the country is doing nothing or little to stop trafficking and in some cases, actively supporting trafficking.”
In 2012, Fairfax found himself going to Cambodia to start an academy dedicated to teaching human trafficking survivors skills that will help them in life. After the survivors are rescued, they are sent to the aftercare shelter, and then to Fairfax’s academy.
“We teach cosmetology skills, business, English, math,” Fairfax said. “Some of these kids come to us with a second-grade education, some with none. We have to teach them how to read and write. We have translators that work with our educators to work with students that don’t speak English. We pay all of our students.”
Over two and a half years, the academy teaches a handful of youths skills with the hope of making them stylists.
“The goal is for them to be able to step into society as a wage earner: confident, with high self-esteem,” Fairfax said. “We’re trying to give them hope and have them focus on themselves as stylists, not as a survivor.”
While some graduates of the program have chosen other pursuits in life – such as one who moved to another country with her husband and opened a chicken farm – none have returned to sex work, Fairfax said.
A year ago, Fairfax moved to Seattle with the hopes of starting a similar program. They are in talks now.
“I don’t have the statistics for (Stanwood and Camano Island), but in King County, where we are, 3,000 men, women and children are currently being exploited,” Fairfax said. “Some of these are being brought in, but the reality is, the majority of these are U.S. citizens. They’re our kids; they’re your kids; they’re your neighbor’s kids.”
The average age of a trafficking victim in Seattle was just 14, Fairfax said.
“I want each one of you to think about a 14-year-old in your life,” Fairfax said. “Because that could be them.”
The event wrapped up with a question-and-answer panel and some words from Buehring, who said the goal of the event was to help awareness.
“You are the eyes and ears of what happens here. If you see something that doesn’t look right in your home, it’s probably not right,” Buehring said.
She told the story of some children on Camano Island who were followed by someone in a car while riding their bikes. The children eventually abandoned their bikes and asked a nearby neighbor for help.
“Tomorrow begins here. Look and see – you will see things that wouldn’t have even paid attention to,” Buehring said. “That is what this is about: to increase your awareness.”
