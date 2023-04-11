As Euro-Americans began arriving in the Stillaguamish Valley and neighboring Camano Island in the 1800s, the main way of getting from place to place was by vessel over the area’s many waterways.

The Indigenous people had plied the region’s rivers and the Salish Sea by canoe for thousands of years.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.