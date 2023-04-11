As Euro-Americans began arriving in the Stillaguamish Valley and neighboring Camano Island in the 1800s, the main way of getting from place to place was by vessel over the area’s many waterways.
The Indigenous people had plied the region’s rivers and the Salish Sea by canoe for thousands of years.
Travel over water was the logical choice because inland trekking through the dense forests could be arduous, and there was always risk of getting lost.
By the mid-1800s, the growing demand for lumber resulted in logging camps throughout the Puget Sound region, including the Stillaguamish Valley and Camano Island.
Waterfront settlements grew into towns that became ports that moved people and freight, especially logs and timber, to places around the Puget Sound and beyond.
Stanwood and other frontier towns provided commerce to meet the needs of loggers who reached these settlements by foot or on horseback through forest trails that, over time, were developed into roads.
Wagons and stagecoaches soon began using the primitive inland routes as another way for travelers and goods to get where they needed to go.
In 1891, the railroad arrived in the Stanwood area.
Trains spurred further economic development and created greater ease for passengers and cargo to move throughout the region.
In the early 1900s, the first automobiles rolled into Stanwood and other area towns.
As a result, building more roads and bridges became the next step in the transportation saga.
Early history
In a September 2021 interview with the Stanwood Camano News, Andrew Gobin, policy analyst with the treaty rights division of the Tulalip Tribes and caretaker of canoes, stressed the importance of water travel by Indigenous people, collectively known as the Coastal Salish.
"Our homes and villages are along waterways. Our canoes were used for hunting and harvesting our traditional foods; the salmon, shellfish and many marine plants," he said. "Canoes also transported our families to other villages for trade and potlatching."
The expanse was forever changed when Euro-Americans began arriving in the early decades of the 1800s seeking opportunity.
The economic game changer was the 1848 California Gold Rush. The demand for lumber to build flumes to bring water to gold claims caused the timber industry to boom on the Pacific Coast.
The surrounding forests were opened to further logging and development by the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott, which resulted in the embattled Indigenous people ceding their land and moving to reservations.
Towns were established, including Utsalady, on the shores of Camano Island, around 1853 and Stanwood, initially known as Centerville, at the mouth of the Stillaguamish River in 1866.
Mosquito Fleet
According to the Olympia Historical Society, in the Puget Sound area beginning in the 1850s, “the population was supported by the steamboats collectively called the Mosquito Fleet that used the Sound as a watery freeway to move mail, products and passengers.”
Local lore informs that the name for these ubiquitous vessels came from a Seattle office worker who looked out onto Elliot Bay and remarked that the boat activity looked like a “swarm of mosquitoes.”
In the 1870s, a wharf was constructed in Stanwood, and steamboats began making calls at the town’s dock.
In “The Stanwood Story: Volume I,” author Alice Essex wrote that by 1880, “steamers carried passengers, freight and farm produce from farm to market and back to farm.”
On Camano Island, as the mill town of Utsalady grew in the latter half of the 1800s, piers and docks were constructed for ships to offload passengers, cargo and transport timber to outlying ports.
Trails to roads
As the timber industry continued to prosper, the construction of roads from lumber camps to towns became critical for greater access to goods and services.
Essex wrote of a logger who, sometime in the 1870s, walked on trails through the woods to the closest town to fetch a doctor for the camp’s sick cook. He made the trip again “so the doctor wouldn’t get lost in the forest.”
By the 1880s, according to Essex, primitive, narrow “slashing roads” that were cut by hand through the forests were made wide enough for wagons and eventually stagecoaches.
“After the roads were built, the Crawford stage coach carried passengers between Stanwood, Stillaguamish (today’s Silvana) and Arlington,” Essex wrote.
Stagecoaches operated for years, and according to the Stanwood Camano News archives, in the early 1900s, John Hall carried the U.S. mail and passengers between Stanwood and the recently founded East Stanwood, with a stagecoach drawn by four mules.
Taking to the open road
“River, Road and Rail,” published by the Stanwood Area Historical Society, provides a description of Stanwood’s early downtown roads: “Market Street (102nd Avenue NW) was the county road extending from the river north to Skagit County. It intersected with Main Street (270th Street NW) which curved and extended east …”
Essex described the struggle to build roads beyond Stanwood.
“Much talk and little action continued until 1896 when, for the first time, a road was opened for travel from Everett to Arlington, Stanwood and north to Mount Vernon,” she wrote.
In a region dissected by rivers, bridges were also a necessity for travel over land.
“The first structure that rose to the dignity of a bridge was over the Pilchuck,” the river southeast of Stanwood, Essex wrote. The project was approved in 1870 but not completed until 1876 after much “pilfering and politicking.”
In 1907, a bridge that replaced a ferry was built across the Stillaguamish River just south of Stanwood.
All aboard the railroad
In 1891, it became possible to catch a train at a new depot in the startup town of East Stanwood when the Seattle & Montana Railway completed a railroad line that ran from Seattle to British Columbia.
When trains began running, “a celebratory excursion train of nine cars and a diner carrying officials and the First Regimental Band, that stopped along the way for speeches,” according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
With the train station came economic prosperity, and a variety of businesses were soon established in East Stanwood that included a blacksmith, hotels, stores and banks.
In 1905, a one-mile railway route was constructed between the Stanwood waterfront and the train depot.
According to “River, Rail and Road,” father and son James and Jesse Hall started the H&H Railroad, which was often referred to as the “Dinky,” with a used steam engine and trolley.
Connecting to Camano and beyond
The first bridge built to cross the Stillaguamish River from Stanwood to Camano Island was completed in 1909 and could swing open for river traffic.
In 1925, ferry service began on Camano with several daily runs between Utsalady and a dock near Oak Harbor.
The ferry lasted until 1936 when the Deception Pass Bridge opened, finally joining Whidbey Island and Fidalgo Island, which already had its own bridge connecting to the mainland.
Roads and more roads
Starting in the early 1900s, many of the main streets in Stanwood were covered with wooden planks to remedy the muddy quagmires that occurred during the rainy season.
By the 1910s, bricks replaced planks on many downtown streets.
Evidence of these early brick overlays remain today, such as a few blocks of 270th Street NW between 102nd Avenue NW and 99th Avenue NW on the west side of town.
In the early 1900s, as automobile use grew, the construction of safe and reliable roads and bridges became a necessity.
According to “River, Rail and Road,” during the 1910s, “65 miles of roads were built, stumped, graded, graveled and or repaired in Snohomish County.”
Essex wrote that in 1913, Magnus Thomle opened “the first garage and automobile sales agency” in Stanwood and, along with car repair services, “Cadillacs, Buicks, Reos and Kelly Springfield trucks” could be purchased.
The construction of byways and highways increased exponentially, and the 1956 Interstate Highway Act sought to streamline travel by auto across the country.
Between 1962 and 1969, the roadway that would become known as Highway 532 was constructed connecting the Stanwood and Camano community to Interstate 5.
The future
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the Stanwood and Camano Island population, while still growing, has slowed in the past 10 years though transportation data indicates the number of cars using Highway 532 remains steady.
R.B. McKeon, a communications consultant with the state Department of Transportation, said the state is compiling a report on Highway 532 to determine if it's meeting transportation performance expectations.
“The evaluation includes analysis of traffic operations and safety at all public use intersections along SR 532,” she said. “The team also conducted an online public survey to identify travel characteristics and community concerns along the highway.”
McKeon said that information will be used to help to identify issues with the corridor. The report will be published later this spring and may result in further changes to how people get around the Stanwood and Camano Island area.
The fall and rise of passenger train service
As highways and freeways expanded in the latter half of the 20th century, travel by train became less popular.
After 80 years, in 1971, passenger train service in Stanwood came to a halt, and the old depot that had inspired so much early economic prosperity was torn down.
However, this was not the end of local passenger service as, over recent decades, rail travel has become a relatively popular alternative to cars and planes.
In 2009, the state Department of Transportation unveiled the new Amtrak Cascades train station in Stanwood.
The train makes daily stops in Stanwood as it travels between Eugene, Oregon and Vancouver, British Columbia, with several other stops along the way.
