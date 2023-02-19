Dads and daughters played games, ate candy, took pictures and danced the night away at the Daddy-Daughter Dance at Roots Church on Saturday, Feb. 10.

"Every year I kind of forget how fun it is to see the little girls show up dressed up," said Marlene Horman, one of the event's organizers. "It's very sweet to watch them enter together." 


