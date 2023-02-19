Dads and daughters played games, ate candy, took pictures and danced the night away at the Daddy-Daughter Dance at Roots Church on Saturday, Feb. 10.
"Every year I kind of forget how fun it is to see the little girls show up dressed up," said Marlene Horman, one of the event's organizers. "It's very sweet to watch them enter together."
This was the third, and most populous, event yet. The first was in 2021, but due to the snow, only about a dozen showed up, Horman said. The second in 2022 saw about a hundred, and this year, roughly 210 fathers and daughters showed up.
The increase in people prompted organizers to schedule two dances: one from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"We cater to probably the 4-year-old to the 12-year-old," Horman said. "And when they leave, they are given a long-stemmed red rose."
There was a seating area with cookies, candy and drinks, a photography room with two backdrops for families to pose in front of, a game room and, of course, a dance floor.
Many of the fathers at the event said they came to make memories with their daughters.
"It's really important for us to spend time together, and it's important for us to find times that are just (daughter) and Dad," said Adam St. Clair, who was there with his daughter Amelie. "It's to build a bond that will last forever."
Some of the daughters gravitated toward the candy, others had fun dancing, while others were content to just show up in a beautiful dress.
"She starts talking about it on Thanksgiving every year," Blake Henney said with a laugh as he pointed to his daughter, Kinsley, who has been all three times. "I just think it's cute to watch her grow over the years."
The Rev. Derek Fekkes said the church hosts the event because they think it is important and fun.
"It's been fun, it's been exciting. We just like to be involved in the community," he said. "We're just trying to find things that aren't done — events and different things that aren't done as much and trying to fill the void."
