The Stanwood City Council last week voted unanimously to approve the final plat of the Chandler’s Reserve, a development of 91 single-family homes.
The development will be on 26.6 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW, just north of Candle Ridge in Stanwood.
Approval of the final plat on Oct. 27 came after the developer fulfilled all of the requirements in the site's preliminary plans. These requirements are for stormwater, clearing and grading, site utility and infrastructure improvements, drainage and landscaping.
The approval opens the doors for permitting and lot construction.
"Staff worked very closely with the developer to do the inspections," said Patricia Love, community development director. "We have our public works team and public planning team."
The development will feature an assortment of sizes and floor plans, sidewalks on both sides of the streets and a walking trail. Roads will access the lots from 80th Avenue NW and a continuation of 83rd Drive NW, a dead-end in the Candle Ridge community. The northern border is a forested ravine with Douglas Creek at the bottom.
According to city documents, the following will be included:
The native growth protection easement is to protect the northern boundary and prevent impacts on the ravine, Douglas Creek and wetlands.
Stormwater runoff will be collected in a detention vault and released through a control structure to mimic pre-development flow rates. The stormwater will be conveyed north and down the slope and discharged above the ordinary high-water mark of Douglas Creek with an energy dissipater to minimize erosion.
Chandler's Reserve was first proposed in early 2020, and a hearing examiner approved the development after a public hearing was held.
The development comes at a time of intense growth in Stanwood.
Creekside Apartments opened south of Twin City Elementary in August, adding 60 new apartment units. Titan Homes NW recently started renting its new 31-unit Pacific Pines complex on 72nd Ave. Grandview North is preparing to build Elliot Lofts, a 36-unit apartment near Taco Time. Nearby, the 81-unit Madison Place and 45-unit Cambridge Place apartment buildings recently opened near the movie theater.
