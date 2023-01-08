First responders on the scene of a fire at 2:10 p.m. at 27122 88th Dr. NW, Stanwood, Jan. 7, 2023.
First responders work at the scene of a residential fire around 2:10 p.m. at 27122 88th Drive NW, Stanwood, Jan. 7, 2023.
A fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at a historic residential building on the east side of Stanwood.
The fire appears to have started on the ground floor of the residential structure located at 27122 88th Drive NW.
The structure, which was built in 1890, houses four apartment units.
North County Fire & EMS had personnel on the scene shortly after the blaze broke out.
Officials on the scene were not aware of any injuries, but several residents were being evaluated for smoke inhalation.
