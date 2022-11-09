Ballots from Tuesday's general election are being counted, with races on Island and Snohomish county ballots still be determined.
In Stanwood, voters are also deciding whether to renew a transportation sales tax.
As of Tuesday night, Snohomish County had counted 184,877 ballots and Island County 25,956.
Officials estimate there are 78,500 ballots left to count in Snohomish County, and about 6,500 remaining to count in Island County.
Island County Races
Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair is leading challenger Timothy Hazelo for the District 3 county commissioner seat, which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island.
Through Tuesday, St. Clair is leading by 3,865 votes (14,662 to 10,797).
In the Island County Sheriff's race, Republican incumbent Rick Felici is leading Republican challenger Lane Campbell by 5,570 votes (14,009 to 8,439).
Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, is leading by 5,756 votes in the race for her position as Island County Clerk against Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party. (15,143 to 9,387).
Republican Auditor Sheilah Crider is hanging onto her seat by 2,024 votes, leading Democratic challenger Barbara Fuller (13,415 to 11,931).
Democrat Tony Lam is 4,631 votes ahead of Republican Richard MacQuarrie in the Island County Treasurer's race (14,877 to 10,246). The winner will replace retiring Treasurer Wanda Grone.
The Assessor's race is close, with Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, leading Republican Kelly Todd Mauck by 802 votes (12,420 to 11,618). The winner will replace Assessor Bernie Upchurch, who did not run for reelection.
Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner. County prosecutor Greg Banks is running unopposed.
Snohomish County Races
In Snohomish County, Democrat Jason Cummings is leading Republican Brett Rogers by 27,972 votes for the county's prosecuting attorney seat (104,043 to 76,071).
The winner will replace Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.
The Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, is being led by incumbent Tanya Olson. Olson has 2,415 more votes than challenger Ken Maertens (3,870 to 1,455).
State/Federal Races
At the federal level, Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen is leading the race for the state's 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Bellingham to Everett and covers Stanwood and all of Island County.
As of Tuesday night, Larsen has 43,734 more votes than Republican challenger Dan Matthews (115,820 to 72,086).
Three Supreme Court seats, as well as Secretary of State, are open at the state level.
State Supreme Court incumbents Mary I. Yu (position 1), Barbara Madsen (position 5) and G. Helen Whitener (position 6) are all running for reelection, and all three are unopposed.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has a 50,938- vote lead against challenger Julie Anderson, who does not identify with a party (834,206 to 783,268).
In the state's 10th Legislative District, two seats are up for grabs.
Democrat Clyde Shavers is leading Republican incumbent Greg Gilday by 2,312 votes in the fight the Position 1 state House seat (22,314 to 20,002). Democratic incumbent Dave Paul is leading Republican challenger Karen Lesetmoe by 3,661 votes (22,961 to 19,300).
Incumbent Steve Dwyer is running unopposed to retain his seat on the state Court of Appeals for Division I, District 2.
Stanwood Sales Tax
Stanwood voters are leaning toward approving the renewal of a sales tax that pays for transportation projects.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 1,151 votes for renewing the sales tax and 568 against.
The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects.
The 0.2% sales tax — 20 cents per $100 — has been in place at retail businesses in the city since voters approved the tax in 2013. This tax requires renewal every 10 years.
Since the district was created, the city has spent more than $3.6 million on city projects, including pavement preservation efforts, six sidewalk and ADA improvement projects, and LED street lighting upgrades.
