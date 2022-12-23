FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The Biden administration announced it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctor's offices around the country.
OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health is urging people to take precautions against the flu, which made an early appearance and is hitting hard.
In addition to respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 still affecting the population, influenza is spreading rapidly resulting in flu deaths at higher rates than normal for this time of year.
Forty people had died of the flu as of Dec. 10, including three children, the Health Department said in a news release.
The flu strain seen most often this season has been H3N2, a strain of influenza A. This particular strain tends to cause more serious illness, the department states. But the good news is that all of the flu vaccines available this season do offer protection against this strain.
Therefore, the DOH advises that everyone age 6 months and up get a vaccine as soon as possible if they have not done so. Even if someone gets a breakthrough case of the flu after getting the vaccine, it is still usually a milder case as a result and lowers the chance of needing medical care, the release states.
