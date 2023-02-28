Since I stepped into the editor position at the Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 13, I've been pleasantly reminded on a daily basis just how much goes on in Stanwood, Camano Island and the surrounding area.
It's an amazingly vibrant community. Education, business, the arts, sports ... there are so many things — and so many people — that contribute to a busy, small-town environment.
I've been an employee of Skagit Publishing since 2011, and in the newspaper business for nearly three decades, so this is not the first time I've encountered this kind of, well, phenomenon. As entertainment/lifestyles/communities editor for the Skagit Valley Herald, very few days went by without me learning something new and vital about the towns we cover and the numerous people who push those towns forward. Before joining Skagit Publishing, I worked at the Bellingham Herald, Ferndale Record-Journal and Arlington Times.
Although it's not surprising to see small communities bustling with energy, it's too easy and convenient to have preconceived notions when stepping into a new environment. Full disclosure, my experience with the Stanwood area is not entirely "new" — I have a lot of family in different parts of Snohomish County, and various events have brought me here many times. Outside of the newspaper business, I've been a working musician for more than 30 years in Bellingham and Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties. But there's plenty to learn.
In the past couple of weeks, as I've settled into our Stanwood Camano News office, I've been made aware of many people who are leading the way here, in many disparate ways. I look forward to speaking with more of you and getting to know this vibrant community in new ways.
If there's something that you think the Stanwood Camano News should know about, I can be reached at 360-416-2142 or cparrish@skagitpublishing.com.
