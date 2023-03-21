Food banks are finding it necessary to provide diapers, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and other non-food items but currently are limited on how much they can spend on those essentials.
Substitute House Bill 1499, by state Rep. Clyde Shavers, D-Oak Harbor, allows food banks to expand the percentage of food assistance funding they can spend on non-food items from 10% to 25%.
“During the pandemic, they faced this financial struggle, this hurdle, where they couldn’t purchase these products or use state funds to purchase products,” he said. “The bill really alleviates that by increasing that threshold to 25%.”
It that food banks will be better prepared for potential national and global crisis events and can meet the demand of people in need, he said.
Shavers said families who earn less than $33,000 a year face food insecurity rates 50% higher than before the pandemic.
“Twenty-seven percent are families with children. Twenty-nine percent of veterans are facing severe food insecurity, and this doesn't include these essential non-food items,” he said. “So, I really think this bill really allows us to help those struggling families, veterans and children.”
This measure will aid many families, said Aaron Czyzewski, director of advocacy and public policy for Food Lifeline, the state's largest hunger relief organization.
“This bill addresses the flexibility that food pantries need and the higher costs that they face, all in pursuit of meeting their community's needs,” he said.
The legislation was approved in the House and is now under consideration in the Senate.
— The Washington State Journal is a non-profit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. Learn more at wastatejournal.org.
