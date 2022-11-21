Those who wish to give back to the local community should circle Nov. 29 on their calendars.
Then they should go to SCGive.org for a 24-hour donation marathon to support a variety of projects that provide basic needs and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Natalie Hagglund, project manager for the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, said SCGive is a way to localize the global Giving Tuesday event, which occurs every Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
"We provide the framework and the ability for local nonprofits to run a specific project that they would like to have funded through our program, and then we facilitate it," Hagglund said. "This is a way we thought we could do it locally instead of each nonprofit trying to run their own Tuesday sort of campaign."
SC Give began Dec. 1, 2015, when a small pilot program was conducted on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It raised $30,000 in a 24-hour period for 13 projects.
The eighth annual SC Give features 25 local organizations seeking donations for a number of projects.
The 23 local organizations and their plans for the donations:
Snow Goose Transit
Help provide transit services for those with disabilities, older adults, and those with low incomes who have no access to other forms of transportation.
Safe Harbor Free Clinic
Support the smiles of those who need access to free dental care, providing more self-confidence and better health. Even small donations can give big smiles.
Lincoln Hill Retirement Community
Help fight food insecurity in older adults by giving to the fund that pays for meals when they can't.
Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services
Feed a child on non-school days. $25 will provide 28 meals for four hungry kids in the Stanwood-Camano School District.
Sherwood Community Services
Give the youngest learners a chance to succeed. A gift means a family that can't afford early intervention won't have to put their child's development on hold.
Camano Center
Provide for equipment and reduced class fees for adults 65 and older learning to prevent falls and fall-related injuries.
YMCA of Snohomish Co. / Stanwood-Camano Branch
Help those who suffer from Parkinson's disease to find some relief from their uncontrollable body movements through Pedaling for Parkinson's.
Village Community Services
Help residents with diverse abilities gain the insight, motivation and skills they need to secure and keep a living wage job.
Housing Hope
Equip and furnish training space for classes that help residents gain life skills needed to grow in self-sufficiency.
Hope Unlimited
Students are spending more time online than ever. Together, we can combat digital predators from grooming our youth through technology and the internet.
Citizens Against Domestic & Sexual Abuse
46% of youth in our county are bullied each day. Kids do not feel safe at school. Support will provide programs that enhance self-confidence and hope.
Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation
Disadvantaged children routinely don’t experience the joy of holiday shopping. Funding for this program provides a shopping adventure with a sheriff's deputy.
Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano
Help teens feel safe and welcome at the CRC with upgrades to our teen center, new programs and a healthy snack fund.
AJ's Place - A Foundation of Hope
Promote a community of healing by giving local families who have experienced infant and/or pregnancy loss the gift of a personalized memorial stone.
Arrowhead Ranch Foundation
Help kids in our community gain experience with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), sportsmanship and confidence through soap box derby opportunities.
AAUW, Stanwood/Camano Branch
Send incoming eighth-grade girls to a weeklong residential camp at a college campus to stimulate interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
Freedom Park Association
The park and playground at Terry's Corner was built by the community — for the community — but it has a need for ongoing maintenance and repairs.
Sound Water Stewards of Island County
People are curious about the whales, salmon and plankton in the Salish Sea that surrounds us. Through site-specific shoreline events, learn what’s in the water.
Camano Animal Shelter Association
Secure a healthy new beginning for animals in need by providing crucial funds for primary and critical medical care.
Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission
Provide access to art education and appreciation through our art gallery and classroom on wheels visiting local schools, senior centers, parks and events.
SHS Band Boosters
Support music education at Stanwood High School by providing new, high quality instruments for our award-winning drumline.
Stanwood Camano Community Fair
Providing shade to sit beneath while watching live entertainment at our annual community fair.
Camano Schoolhouse Foundation
Begin restoration of Camano's first fire station by replacing the 70-year-old bay door for the new home of the Stanwood & Camano Fire Department Museum.
American Legion Frank Hancock Post 92
Help make critical repairs to the post's hall, where veterans meet and obtain assistance with military benefits.
Stillaguamish Grange #1058
Help provide a warm, safe and affordable meeting space for local youth and adult groups by replacing the inefficient oil furnace with a ductless heat pump.
Learn more about the projects at SCgive.org.
