It's nearly the time of year when the Stanwood-Camano area buzzes with locals and tourists searching through town with one thing on their minds: glass balls.
The Northwest Glass Quest, a popular free scavenger hunt now in its 14th year, will take place from Feb. 17-26.
Over 10 days, thousands of treasure hunters — known as Questers — search for the 430 clue balls. The balls being hunted are actually plastic and usually camouflaged to make them harder to find. Those who find the clue balls can then exchange them for limited-edition glass balls created by local artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger. The glass balls come with a certificate of authenticity.
"We want to make sure that people grasp that the treasure to be found during Glass Quest goes beyond finding a glass ball," said Jessica McCready, executive director for the Camano Chamber of Commerce. "They can find treasure by meeting new friends on the trails, they can find treasure by seeing beautiful landscapes, animals -- and while they're here, they can engage with our community in a positive way."
New this year is the chamber's Kind Quester program. The Kind Quester form has 12 things in four categories — "nature," "history," "community," and "give back" — that participants can do to help the community. These range from volunteering at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, purchasing a local item from an artist, picking up trash, visiting the Stanwood Area Historical Society, learning about local flora and fauna or writing a letter to an elder.
"(It) embraces the spirit of Glass Quest," McCready said. "If they complete six of the 12 options and bring us the form, (they will be eligible for) glass buttons."
McCready said the Chamber of Commerce has 100 of the glass buttons, with 10 being given out every day to those who submit a Kind Quester form.
According to the event's website, there are 60 participating businesses and several community sites, including six parks.
"The state parks are participating again. They didn't participate last year because there was so much damage done to vegetation," McCready said. "So, we're reminding people to look only with their eyes. Do not use sticks to hit vegetation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.