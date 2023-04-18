People can celebrate Earth Day at the Camano Library on Saturday with a special presentation on Sea Level Rise in Puget Sound.
Ian Miller, Ph.D., is a coastal hazards specialist with Washington Sea Grant, an organization that helps people understand and adapt to the changing climate.
“Hopefully people will walk away with a clear sense of how we are connected via the Puget Sound to the rest of the global ocean and why these global processes therefore affect us,” Miller said.
Washington coasts have a lot of local variability in what sea levels are predicted to look like — due to tectonic activity some lands and shorelines are going up and some going down, he said.
For example, tectonic forces are uplifting Neah Bay while central Puget Sound is subsiding, or sinking. This affects changing sea levels, which are sensitive to many factors.
WSG figures all this into sea level rise projections. Sea level rise varies, depending on location and time.
Scientists have assigned a range of probability to scenarios, based on what they know now. Their projections are revised as they learn more and keep hunting for answers.
One big question is: How quickly will ice sheets melt in Antarctica and Greenland?
“Antarctica is a very large, very complicated and poorly understood place but is key to what the future looks like. So there’s a lot of research focused there at the moment,” Miller said.
“My goal is to help people see the connection between the shoreline they care about in Puget Sound and what’s happening in Antarctica or Greenland, in hopes that next time there’s an article about Antarctica, they pay attention because they realize it matters to them.”
Miller said he’ll give Stanwood and Camano residents a locally calibrated overview, a mix of lecture with slides and physical demonstrations to clarify processes that are driving sea level rise globally. Then he’ll talk in broad brush strokes about planning options.
Miller is a scientist who works with coastal communities and public agencies to plan for and manage coastal hazards, including tsunamis, erosion, flooding and other problems brought on by climate change. Working out of Peninsula College in Port Angeles, he’s the lead author of “Projected Sea Level Rise for Washington State, a 2018 Assessment.”
In 2018, WSG worked to get information out to various jurisdictions by offering the Washington Coastal Resilience Project, a three-year effort to rapidly increase the state’s capacity to prepare for coastal hazards, such as flooding in erosion, that are related to sea level rise.
Island County participated in this program.
Jonathan Lange, Island County’s assistant planning director, was onboard then. He said that University of Washington graduate students worked with staff to build a localized workbook for Island County to guide homeowners through various problems that come with storms of increasing force and offer solutions to decrease vulnerability and guard infrastructures.
The project was intended to provide better guidance for land-use planners and capital investment programs. In the case of Island County, most of the shoreline is privately owned, so the county’s workbook focused on solutions for homeowners.
In 2020, the workbook was completed, but COVID-19 pandemic hit before the presentation part of the educational campaign could be rolled out.
Although the workbook was available, resources and attention went to getting through the pandemic.
“We point to the workbooks online, but haven’t done any outreach,” Lange said.
Since then, a grant to help with educational workshops fell through.
The study is still available on the county website at Island County Sea Level Rise Strategy Study: https://tinyurl.com/SeaRiseStrategy
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair wants to continue the progress they started in creating resilient communities.
“I think it is critically important that Island County follow up on the report completed in 2020,” she said.
“The challenge in addressing sea level rise is that it will require public and private decision-making on how best to respond and mitigate the impact of rising sea levels, especially during king tide season.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers resources to help private property owners prepare for future conditions. The state Department of Health now requires water districts to have emergency preparedness plans ready for flooding.
St. Clair notes that the county government’s mandate is to protect county resources such as roads and facilities, and it can’t mitigate the impact of climate change for private property owners. But she hopes the county can help homeowners by pursuing grants through the new federal infrastructure funding and FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure Communities grant.
