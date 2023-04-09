Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the state purchase of 30,000 doses of the pregnancy-ending drug mifepristone to help ensure the state will not run short in light of recent efforts to eliminate the drug.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. According to The Associated Press, his ruling, which doesn’t take immediate effect, came practically at the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, essentially ordered the opposite in a different case here in Washington state. The split likely puts the issue on an accelerated path to the U.S. Supreme Court, the AP reported.


— The Washington State Journal is a non-profit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. Learn more at wastatejournal.org.

