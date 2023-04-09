Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the state purchase of 30,000 doses of the pregnancy-ending drug mifepristone to help ensure the state will not run short in light of recent efforts to eliminate the drug.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. According to The Associated Press, his ruling, which doesn’t take immediate effect, came practically at the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, essentially ordered the opposite in a different case here in Washington state. The split likely puts the issue on an accelerated path to the U.S. Supreme Court, the AP reported.
“We are not sitting idly by while that threat exists,” Inslee said before Friday's rulings. “We recognize in Washington that the price of a woman’s freedom of choice is eternal vigilance.”
The abortion-related drug is legal in Washington to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks. The drug was approved for use by the Federal Food and Drug Administration 20 years ago, and studies show it is safe for women to use.
State Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said even though anti-abortion laws are being put into place, he is not concerned with abortion being restricted in Washington.
“Abortion in Washington is established via a vote of the people. We don’t believe in overturning the will of the people, and we’re not making efforts to restrict access,” he said.
Nevertheless, Inslee said he directed the state Department of Corrections to purchase a three-year supply of mifepristone. That amounts to about 30,000 doses, he said. The total cost is nearly $1.3 million, averaging at $42.50 per pill.
At Inslee's request, the University of Washington purchased 10,000 doses of mifepristone.
Insleep said he was most concerned about a decision to stop manufacturing the drug stops.
“The purchase has been made, the shipment has arrived, it is in our possession and the department is appropriately maintaining that safe supply,” he said.
Inslee said the second step of this process is to authorize distribution of the medication to healthcare facilities and providers.
To move forward with the second step, state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, filed a bill on April 4 authorizing the Department of Corrections to acquire, sell, deliver, distribute and dispense abortion medication. Senate Bill 5768 will be referred to the Ways and Means Committee immediately, she said.
“Abortion rights and reproductive freedom means nothing without access,” she said.
State Rep. Jessica Bateman, D-Olympia, said the Dobbs v. Jackson decision last year changed everything by overturning protections and rights to an abortion at a federal level.
The Supreme Court put the choice to reproductive care in jeopardy across the country, and Washington took action immediately, she said.
There have been multiple bills in the 2023 legislative session that protect individuals seeking abortions and healthcare providers in Washington from legal consequences outside of the state, she said.
“By taking this step today, we will ensure that Washingtonians can continue to access medication for abortion. We know that abortion is healthcare, and we believe that every person has the right to access abortion,” she said. “In Washington, healthcare decisions should be made by a patient and their provider, not by a judge in Texas.”
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading 17 states in a lawsuit against the FDA to expand access to mifepristone.
“Pharmacies have to go through a special certification process in order to dispense it,” he said. “It’s our view that those restrictions are unlawful and unnecessary.”
Ferguson said attacks on reproductive rights will continue, and Washington leaders need to do what they can to ensure people have a full range of reproductive freedom.
“That means adding thousands of this medication, make it accessible, that’s important,” he said. “If that means filing a lawsuit against the FDA to expand access, that’s important, and we’ll continue taking these actions to make sure that Washingtonians have the healthcare that they need, that they want and that they deserve.”
— The Washington State Journal is a non-profit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. Learn more at wastatejournal.org.
