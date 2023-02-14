Stanwood Camano Arts Guild has closed its gallery, but it continues putting on art shows all around the area. Here, member Roy Johnson talks about his work with a visitor last October at Art By the Bay, a Guild event held at Camano Center.
A Guilded Gallery is empty after a decade of being home to Stanwood Camano Arts Guild, which is the area’s longest-running local arts organization operating since 1993.
The Guild, or SCAG, has had a gallery presence on the east end of Main Street for about 10 years, said Roy Johnson, who’s been a member since it opened the gallery. There, the Guild held art classes, displayed members’ art and put on special events.
“I enjoyed going there. I liked talking to people, showing art to people,” Johnson said. “It was nice to get out and meet people in a way that was comfortable. They’re in a gallery enjoying the art. To me, that was one of the benefits of being in a gallery that was brick and mortar.”
Johnson was the handyman they called whenever something didn’t work.
“We will very much miss having a physical location that the gallery provided, but we have found that even after the pandemic, foot traffic remained consistently poor,” SCAG president Colleen Nygaard wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News.
Now, without a physical storefront, the Guild will remain active in the local art scene with shows and events. Some of its events had already been in other locations. Now they will all be elsewhere.
The Guild has found a monthly meeting place where artists can get together to socialize, talk business and plan events, Johnson said.
“We’ll participate in all the things we’ve already been doing and add a couple more,” Johnson said.
^
Art in Public Places
The Guild’s Art in Public Places program is rolling out changes this year. The Guild is collaborating with Camano Arts Association and Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission to grow and improve this program that puts local artists and business owners together in a networking project that puts rotating mini-art shows on the walls of businesses.
^
Art in the Schoolhouse
First up, the Guild will set up in Skagit Valley for its 15th annual Art at the Schoolhouse show March 31 to May 1 at Christianson's Nursery, 15806 Best Road, west of Mount Vernon. The show is part of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, with Guild members showing art cards, prints and original matted works in the historic 1888 schoolhouse on the nursery grounds.
Firehouse Gallery Show
The Guild will officially be part of the Camano Island Studio Tour, put on by Camano Arts Association May 12-14 and 20-21. The Guild will set up in the Camano City Firehouse, 985 Orchid Road, just off Chapman Road near S. West Camano Drive..
“We are really excited about our Firehouse Show because this year we are able to provide a bigger venue for more of our membership to be able to show their art than the Guilded Gallery ever had capacity for,” Nygaard wrote.
“It’s going to be run almost identically as we run Art By the Bay,” said Bill Koger, who chairs the Firehouse show committee.
The show will include 32 artists who each display work in a 6 x 2-foot wire grid booth.
The group show will feature four artists in one room and have everyone else in the big fire bay, said Koger.
^
Our Legacy Lavender Fields
Saturday, July 29, the Guild will put on a new show as part of Bloomfest at Howard Legacy Lavender Farms, 27031 36th Avenue NW, Stanwood. The Guild will have a group show and potentially feature plein air artists painting out in the lavender fields.
^
Art By the Bay
In October, Art by the Bay will celebrate 30 years. This popular event has been held at different times of year and in different places since 1994. It’s now held at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Organizers and artists like having it indoors in the fall, just as the holiday shopping season begins.
Last October, Art By the Bay was a huge success, drawing 1700 attendees.
