Roy Johnson, Stanwood Camano Arts Guild

Stanwood Camano Arts Guild has closed its gallery, but it continues putting on art shows all around the area. Here, member Roy Johnson talks about his work with a visitor last October at Art By the Bay, a Guild event held at Camano Center.

 Contributed by Peggy Wendel

A Guilded Gallery is empty after a decade of being home to Stanwood Camano Arts Guild, which is the area’s longest-running local arts organization operating since 1993.

The Guild, or SCAG, has had a gallery presence on the east end of Main Street for about 10 years, said Roy Johnson, who’s been a member since it opened the gallery. There, the Guild held art classes, displayed members’ art and put on special events.


