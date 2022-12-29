The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
The Snohomish County hearing examiner has dismissed a State Environmental Policy Act appeal for the proposed behavioral mental health facility north of Stanwood.
Resident Kathleen Richardson appealed the SEPA approval for the facility -- a 32-bed in-patient residential behavioral health facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at a former Arabian horse farm -- on grounds that it would have negative effects on the environment.
Richardson argued that the SEPA threshold did not take into account future development on adjacent land or the size of the proposed septic system. She also brought up concerns about traffic, impact on emergency services and the fact that municipal water has not been delivered to the site.
Hearing Examiner Peter Camp dismissed Richardson's appeal on Dec. 21, stating there was not enough evidence the facility would have a significant impact on the environment.
"Appellant criticizes the SEPA threshold determination but does not offer admissible facts demonstrating the alleged failures will probably result in significant adverse environmental impacts," the order states.
In the order, the hearing examiner said some of the arguments allege a violation in county code, but that the appellant failed to prove that the violation would significantly affect the environment.
Some of her arguments, according to the order, did not have concrete facts to support them. This included arguments about traffic and impact on emergency services, where no evidence was found. Other arguments criticized parts of the process, such as water not being delivered to the site or the proposed septic line, that do not need to be approved before a SEPA review.
The hearing examiner also said that future development does not need to be considered in order for a project to pass environmental review.
The project initially passed environmental review on Sept. 15, when Snohomish County Planning and Development Services announced that the project complied with environmental laws.
"The lead agency for this proposal has determined the proposal does not have a probable, significant adverse impact on the environment," the determination of nonsignificance said.
SEPA approval paved the way for the next step in the permitting process, which is a hearing examiner's meeting that is scheduled for Jan. 24, 25 and 26. The meeting will continue as scheduled, but the SEPA appeal will not be heard.
In March, the project sparked more than 50 official public comments, most voicing opposition. Snohomish County councilmember Nate Nehring, Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts and District 10 Rep. Greg Gilday also sent a letter to the Health Care Authority expressing reservations about the project. On June 22, an open house event at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center drew roughly 50 people who mostly expressed concerns.
In the weeks since, the topic has remained at the forefront of community discussions on social media. A group called The North Stanwood Concerned Citizens formed to oppose the site.
Group members have said they are worried about how the facility might affect the neighborhood's safety, traffic and property values. Others argue there are needs for more of these types of facilities, just not to be built in Stanwood.
The Health Care Authority applied for a conditional-use permit on Jan. 31, 2022. The public was notified in early February, and a public comment period was held in March. Now, they are preparing for their meeting with the hearing examiner.
The public can offer comments through email or at the meeting. The meeting will be available online via Zoom or in person at the Stillaguamish room in the Robert J. Drewel building at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett.
