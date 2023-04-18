It was a golden evening on Saturday as the Mabana Flames, Camano Island Fire & Rescue’s auxiliary group, gathered with family and friends to celebrate 50 years of service to the community.
More than 90 people attended the event, which included a social hour, buffet dinner and several speakers honoring the group at the Camano Center.
The Mabana Flames organized in 1973 by women on the south end of Camano Island as a way to help local volunteer firefighters and aid families suffering from natural disasters.
Much has been achieved in the last five decades by the group, which is over 40 members strong and the only fire service auxiliary still active on the island.
With fundraisers such as an annual plant sale, bake sales and holiday bazaars, the Flames have been able to purchase critical equipment that includes a “Jaws of Life” cutter to aid in car crashes, a thermal camera that helps monitor a fire’s spread and everyday gear to support firefighters.
Service and social sisterhood
Betty Metz, 85, who joined the Flames in 2007, is quick to point out that the group is not only about service but also community connection.
“The Flames have been such an important way for neighbors to support each other,” she said. “The south end of Camano can be somewhat isolating but we look out for each other, especially when one of us is in need.”
The auxiliary members are part of a social sisterhood, Metz said.
“So many friendships have been made by way of the Flames. We enjoy each other’s company and get together often in other ways, like our book club.”
South End service issues
Beginning in 2000, as Camano Island’s population continued to grow, CIFR transitioned from a mostly volunteer force to career firefighters at the island’s fire stations.
The Mabana Fire Station on Camano Drive on the island’s south end remained the only designated volunteer station, which meant emergency responders were volunteers, and the station was not staffed with paid firefighters or medical personnel.
The Flames set out to change this by lobbying CIFR and presenting critical data regarding response times and the location of emergency services.
In 2020, their efforts bore fruit when paid personnel began to staff the Mabana station on weekdays with volunteers covering weekends.
Maria Carlstrom, president of the Mabana Flames, said she is proud of what the Flames accomplished, but more work remains.
“We strongly support a new or improved Mabana Fire Station,” she said. “Having 24/7 staffing at the Mabana Station would help not only the South End, but our entire Camano Island community.”
CIFR Chief Levon Yengoyan said his organization recently completed a five-year study of service data, which included ways to improve service in light of increasing growth and demand on the island.
“While there are a number of recommendations, the most important ones include staffing a fourth unit each day and ensuring we have a second paramedic on duty at all times,” he said. “These, along with other improvements, are needed to improve the level of service in the South End as well as island-wide.”
As for upgrades to the Mabana Fire Station, Yengoyan said there are critical issues involved.
“Our Mabana station is not currently able to house any full-time staffing, and we need to address that issue as part of this plan, as well,” he said.
To pay for that, the Board of Fire Commissioners will ask voters for a lid lift on the regular property tax levy.
Charter member
A highlight of the evening was the attendance of 101-year-old Genny Holcum, who is a charter member of the Mabana Flames.
She was greeted with a standing ovation when she entered the main room of the Camano Center during the celebration.
Sue Ryan, who has been with the Flames for eight years, was moved by Holcum’s appearance.
“Genny was the heart and soul of the Flames for many, many years,” Ryan said.
The evening concluded with the presentation of a plaque by Chief Yengoyan honoring the Mabana Flames for their 50 years of community service and dedicating the Mabana Fire Station to the group.
Ryan was delighted by the recognition of the Flames.
“I have never seen a more caring group of people, anywhere,” she said. “In addition to our community service, we take care of each other when something happens. None of us is alone, ever.”
