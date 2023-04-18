It was a golden evening on Saturday as the Mabana Flames, Camano Island Fire & Rescue’s auxiliary group, gathered with family and friends to celebrate 50 years of service to the community.

More than 90 people attended the event, which included a social hour, buffet dinner and several speakers honoring the group at the Camano Center.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.