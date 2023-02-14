As the 20th century got underway, Stanwood, which was founded in 1866 on a wharf near the mouth of the Stillaguamish River, was growing by leaps and bounds.

To the east, near the railroad depot, the community of East Stanwood was also well-established and gaining population and commerce.


