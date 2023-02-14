As the 20th century got underway, Stanwood, which was founded in 1866 on a wharf near the mouth of the Stillaguamish River, was growing by leaps and bounds.
To the east, near the railroad depot, the community of East Stanwood was also well-established and gaining population and commerce.
Life had gotten easier for many area residents as the often dangerous and physical work of logging gave way to agriculture and other less demanding ways of making a living.
Folks had more leisure time to socialize and attend events geared toward enjoyment and entertainment.
Churches were built, often with social halls, and became places for community gatherings.
Meeting halls were established by fraternal organizations, clubs and societies that often hosted public events.
Eventually, venues dedicated to entertainment were built, and by 1912, the towns could boast of having an opera house and movie theaters.
In 1914, the first high school building was constructed that included an auditorium and stage for the performing arts.
Over the ensuing decades, the Twin Cities, as the neighboring towns were known, became a destination for leisure and entertainment activities.
Prosperity brings
By the early 1900s, the Stanwood area was doing well economically, and the community was ready for a change of pace.
In The Stanwood Story, Volume I, author Alice Essex wrote that at this time, “residents turned their talents from pioneer struggles to recreational activities” and with prosperity came “a wave of community sports, social and cultural projects.”
The population had grown considerably. According to the 1900 U.S. Census, more than 2,500 people lived in Stanwood, East Stanwood and nearby communities that included Cedarhome and Camano Island.
By this time, the majority of Indigenous people, collectively known as the Coast Salish, had been relocated to reservations as a result of the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliot.
As the area grew, more amenities such as general stores, restaurants, hotels and bars were established.
The 1918 Sanborn Map Co. map of the Twin Cities depicts the downtown areas covering over two dozen blocks.
Churches offer fellowship
Churches served for both religious functions and as places where people could gather for other activities.
In a 2003 article about churches in farming communities of the early 1900s, author Claudia Reinhardt wrote, “Churches were usually a center for community and social events.”
Events such as church potlucks “gave friends and neighbors a chance to share food and visit,” she wrote.
Houses of worship also offered community space for meetings, educational lectures and music programs.
In 1879, the Lutheran Trinity Church, known today as Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, opened in Stanwood but was later destroyed by fire in 1892.
It was rebuilt in 1894 and still stands today at 27201 99th Ave. NW.
The Stanwood Methodist Church opened in 1890, near where today’s United Methodist Church is located on 102nd Drive NW.
Other churches soon followed, including the Stanwood Presbyterian Church, which was dedicated in 1909.
East Stanwood’s St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, United Lutheran and Zion Lutheran, were all constructed sometime between 1906 and 1910.
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, by 1916, social events, meetings and other gatherings were well-attended at area churches.
Mutual aid societies flourish
By the early 1900s, numerous fraternal and benevolent organizations, also known as mutual aid societies, were popular in the United States.
In the Twin City area, these groups, which often acted as social clubs, included Freemasons, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Independent Order of Good Templars and Knights of Columbus.
Many organizations either built or acquired meeting and social halls.
In a building likely located on the Stanwood wharf, one of the first to establish a meeting place was the Good Templars — a group that promoted alcohol abstinence.
Of the 1892 fire that nearly destroyed downtown Stanwood, Essex wrote, “the Good Templar’s Lodge was in session at the time and members, clad in full regalia, rushed to help save the buildings.”
In 1895, the Masons built a hall in west Stanwood on the north end of 102nd Avenue NW.
In 1898, an excerpt from an early newspaper reported that the Ladies Aid Society hosted a Klondike Social at the Masonic Hall where, “Hunting, fishing, prospecting, refreshments and a stereopticon program will be the order of the evening.”
Other community halls
In 1904, the Peoples Union Hall was established in East Stanwood. According to Stanwood Camano News archives, “It was a good place for socials, ladies’ aids, concerts and programs of every kind, and a good place for the practice of singing and of music."
Today the structure still stands on 271st Street NW and is known as the Granary Building.
Also in East Stanwood was the Stillaguamish Band Hall, which was popular for musical programs in the early 1900s.
The building was later moved to the west side of Stanwood and repurposed as the first public library, which opened in 1922.
In 1914, the Stanwood’s Sons of Norway's Fritjov Lodge 17, acquired a building and moved it to 270th Street NW where events that included lutefisk dinners were held.
In 1934, the Sons of Norway rebuilt the lodge, and it is still in use today.
A golden era
Other buildings were constructed solely to provide entertainment to the community.
In 1902, an opera house opened in west Stanwood. The original building stands today as part of the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center on the campus of the Stanwood Area Historical Society on 102nd Avenue NW.
Local historian Richard Hanks said this grand structure represented a significant cultural change for area residents.
“The Opera House was the beginning of a golden era of life in Stanwood,” he said. “Entertainment that included prize fights, concerts, lecturers, minstrel shows, theater companies and locally produced plays drew local citizens to this central gathering place.”
In 1908, the hall was sold to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and continued to be a popular venue.
The site was successful for many years, but as with many other theaters that provided live entertainment in the 1930s, the Great Depression caused attendance to decline.
Additionally during this time, according to Hanks, membership in the Stanwood Odd Fellows dwindled.
“In 1939, the building was sold to Ed and Marie Bryant, who used it as storage for their hardware store,” he said.
Eventually, the windows and doors were boarded up, and the building sat for decades as a ghostly reminder of Stanwood’s past entertainment glory.
Then in 2000, a donation from the Norgaard family allowed the Stanwood Area Historical Society to purchase and oversee the restoration of the old Opera House.
Today, the facility is a vibrant part of Stanwood’s cultural scene and hosts events throughout the year that include concerts, Veterans Day celebrations, holiday festivities and many history-related programs.
Movies and more movies
In 1911, hotelier Billy Conners opened the first movie theater, the Palace Photo Play, in the McKean building.
Although the exact location is unclear, according to Stanwood Camano News archives, the theater was not far from where the Bank of America is today on the corner of 102nd Avenue NW and Highway 532.
According to Essex, Conners had such success with the Palace Photo Play that in 1912 he opened the more lavish Folly Theater on the northeast corner of 270th Street NW and 102 Avenue NW where Wit’s End Bookstore is now located.
The Folly, which could seat 300 people, was “well-lighted and ventilated, modern in every way and had a handsome, painted curtain,” Essex wrote.
Sometime in 1912, the Palace Photo Play was taken over by Charles McKean and renamed the Star Theater.
In 1917, East Stanwood got its own movie theater, the Liberty, on the south side of 271st Street NW.
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, in 1917, tickets were 75 cents to see the silent drama “Birth of a Nation” at the Liberty.
In 1920, the Ideal Movie Theater opened in west Stanwood across the street and a few doors down from the Folly Theater on 270th Street NW.
In 1929, the Ideal had the distinction of offering the first movie with sound.
Essex wrote that the “talking movie” played to a packed house and that the owners were congratulated for “bringing a new era in entertainment to the town.”
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, the Ideal, which eventually became the Camwood Inn, was the last early theater building standing. It was demolished in late 1969 or early 1970.
It would not be until 2000 that movie theaters returned to Stanwood with the opening of the Cinemas at the Pavilion in the Stanwood Camano Village near 72nd Avenue NW and Highway 532.
Schools link with arts
From Stanwood’s earliest days, schools were a place where people could gather for social connections.
In 1914, the community got its first high school building, which included space for the performing arts.
Stanwood High School was in the north part of town near where Stanwood Elementary stands today on 273rd Place NW.
Of the new building, Essex wrote, “It was a two-story building with spacious halls and 68 x 66 foot auditorium, complete with a stage.”
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, entertainment such as concerts, musicals and plays were offered to the public in the new auditorium.
In 1925, the East Stanwood School District opened Lincoln High School, which had an auditorium with a stage.
To accommodate the growing population, a new Stanwood High School opened in 1938 in the building that houses Stanwood Middle School today.
The facility has been remodeled over the years, and it’s unclear if the original building had an auditorium with a stage.
By 1944, Stanwood and East Stanwood consolidated their school districts.
High school for both towns was held in the Stanwood High School building and, until the two towns consolidated in 1960, it was known as Twin City High School.
In 1971, the new Stanwood High School campus opened near the corner of 72nd Avenue NW and Highway 532. It was not until 1980 that a theater with a stage was added. The auditorium seated about 200 people.
In 2001, the Stanwood High School Performing Arts Center opened on the north side of the campus with an auditorium with seating for over 400, as well as modern lighting, sound and stage facilities.
The PAC served the community well, but as the area grew, productions were often sold out and people turned away.
In 2021, as part of the new Stanwood High School campus, a bigger and improved Performing Arts Center was included.
The new PAC has a 40-foot-wide proscenium stage with a flexible apron, a modified orchestra pit and a house of more than 600 seats.
In addition to use by the Stanwood Camano School District, the PAC is available for rental to outside groups.
A gift for generations
Stanwood High School drama teacher Ken Sims, who has taught at the school since 1995, has overseen dozens of high school plays and musicals. He is impressed with the technology the new facility offers.
“We have a touchscreen control that has presets for lights. Microphones that are easier to use, as well,” Sims said. “Also, there is a large projection screen that makes the space feel like a movie theater.”
Over the decades, there have been many changes in the Stanwood area entertainment scene.
Sims is well aware of the cultural significance and overall societal importance of the new Stanwood High School Performing Arts Center.
“The theater provides a stunning space for our school and community to come together for performance and expression,” he said. “It is a tremendous gift that future generations will continue to cherish and enjoy.”
