Hundreds of children joyfully ate cookies, drank hot chocolate, made crafts and sat in Santa's lap Saturday at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center.
This marked the first time the event — titled Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd — was held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It started 21 years ago under the premise that there are many kids in the Stanwood area (where) their parents can't afford to have pictures taken with Santa," said Bill Keller, organizer and one of the founders.
About 300 attended the event over the course of four hours. Some of them came for the very first time, while others were upholding a long-standing tradition.
"There was a family where their oldest daughter, who was 17, came here when she was a baby, and they came here every year," Keller said. "A lot of people come back here with their children."
Patricia Cairus is one of those.
"Years ago, when we were in transitional housing, my older son was about 4, 5 years old, and he came down and it was so special," Cairus said. "It was so special for us. We didn't have access to a lot of things, and it was nice to get it for free. ... Coming back with my younger son and seeing that it was open after COVID, I had to bring him down to see Santa and get the full experience."
Michelle Crapo was another mother who returned to the event, saying it was great to provide a fun experience for her children.
"One (of my kids) really likes the hot chocolate and one really likes that they have puzzles set out to do and all of the crafts are really fun," she said.
Robin Hanks, a returning volunteer, said the best part of the event was bringing the Christmas magic back for the children.
"This gift bag might be some of the only gifts these kids get. It's wonderful to provide that to the neighborhood, meeting those kids and seeing how excited they are to see Santa Claus," Hanks said. "People like traditions and they kind of need traditions now. So it's really healthy for them to come back: a whole new generation where the kids who had their pictures taken are bringing their kids in."
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
