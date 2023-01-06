The Island County Board of Commissioners has passed a larger 2023 budget that adds employees and raises salaries, renews maintenance projects postponed because of the pandemic and emphasizes a return to post-pandemic activity.

Island County will begin 2023 with a $131.4 million across all funds and departments. This is $12.9 million more than the 2022 budget, which was $118.5 million, according to county documents.


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.