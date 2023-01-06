The Island County Board of Commissioners has passed a larger 2023 budget that adds employees and raises salaries, renews maintenance projects postponed because of the pandemic and emphasizes a return to post-pandemic activity.
Island County will begin 2023 with a $131.4 million across all funds and departments. This is $12.9 million more than the 2022 budget, which was $118.5 million, according to county documents.
"(The commissioners) were very interested in continuing to come out of the pandemic," said Susan Geiger, director of budget and risk management. "They were also concerned about workforce stabilization -- specifically, retaining employees -- and working on deferred maintenance projects that happened during the pandemic."
The budget increase is due to inflation and many activities returning after the pandemic, she said. Out of the 25 departments and 48 funds, the most active are current expenses, which span across 20 of the departments, along with roads and solid waste.
There are roughly 22 more positions in the budget 2023. These include:
Sheriff control room operators
A communications specialist
A diversity/equity/inclusion coordinator
A budget analyst
A public records officer
A network engineer
An employee in facilities
Three human service positions related to grant funding
An additional planner
An additional attendant and foreman in solid waste
Eight public health positions related to grant funding
"We've had a lot of positions open (during the pandemic) too, and so we're working really hard to make sure we're fully staffed so that we can continue to provide services," Geiger said.
County documents state that salaries and wages increase by 13% at $35.9 million, with the new positions causing most of the increase. Benefits have gone up 12% to $16.1 million, due to employee and medical premiums increasing 9% to 11% and rates for retirement plans going up slightly.
Across all departments, the $131.4 million in the budget has been divided as follows:
31% to maintenance and operations
27% to salaries
12% to interdepartmental money and transfers
12% to benefits
7% to intergovernmental revenues
7% to capital
2% to the accumulated fund balance
2% to other
Geiger said maintenance projects were a priority, due to many of them getting postponed during the pandemic.
"There were a lot of people that were not able to provide services to the county because they were shut down," she said. "Now that things have opened up, we are addressing those needs primarily so those projects can be completed."
Of the 7% that goes to capital, there are many projects included:
$13.5 million to general county operations and facilities management
$11.6 million for road maintenance and improvement
$6.5 million solid waste general operations
$3.4 million for the equipment rental/revolving fund, which allows equipment and supplies to be rented out to county departments when needed
$1.7 million for parks maintenance and improvements
The capital budget has $49 million, which is an increase of $8.6 million over 2022.
Of the $34.1 million in the current expense fund, the budget is broken down into these areas:
46% sales and other taxes
26% property taxes
9% is intergovernmental revenues, which consists of grants and state funding such as the American Rescue Plan, housing assistance and the state's public health funding
5% charges for services
5% fund balance/reserves
4% transfers and other sources
4% miscellaneous
1% in fines and penalties
When dividing the current expense fund by function, public safety leads. Roughly $18 million, or 53% of the fund, will go to public safety.
There are other uses, as well:
$13 million, or 41% will go toward general government services
$1 million, or 3% will go toward culture and recreation
$678,428, or 2% will go toward social services
$354,920, or 1% will go toward the environment
"Commissioners were very concerned about ongoing capacity and making sure that what we approved was something to be sustained in the future," Geiger said.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.