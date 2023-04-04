As more people move to an island paradise, Island County officials are realizing that the value of trees is in the forest.
Island County commissioners are working to protect the county’s forests by enforcing a law already on the books. In addition, they’re offering landowners incentives to protect their woods rather than to log and develop.
Although the numbers of original trees have been whittled down, Camano Island still has large swaths of second-growth forest, which play a broad role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.
These woodlands are critical habitats for plants and animals. Trees also guard against erosion and help direct rainfall into the island’s sole-source aquifer, which is an underground water reservoir that provides a vital source of drinking water for island residents.
Yet the commissioners also must manage the growing need for homes, roads and services on Camano Island for a population of more than 17,000 residents living on 40 square miles.
“We still have to manage the need for affordable housing and protect the environment,” Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said. “We do need more housing. … But if we have unregulated development so more people can live here, it destroys the environment. These are deeply complex problems to solve.”
Moratorium and conversion
The county has shifted its focus to protecting the environment by enforcing a ban that goes into effect when Class 4 land is clearcut. That moratorium hasn’t always been followed.
“My direction from the commissioners is follow the code,” said Ed Sewester, assistant county engineer.
The complexity comes in overlapping jurisdictions between county and state.
“If a property is two or more acres, that’s where you get into state codes and county codes. Two is the magic number,” Sewester said.
A project with two acres or more falls under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Natural Resources. If the property owner wants to cut trees and regrow, they can follow Class 4 guidelines that require the trees be replanted within three years. Under those guidelines, the land is also under a six-year development moratorium — nothing can be built during that time, he said.
In this scenario, the state doesn’t require wetland buffers because the land is supposed to be replanted. For land being developed, the county would require setbacks under the more restrictive Class 3 permit, Sewester said.
But some property owners who cleared trees under Class 4 guidelines later changed their minds about building.
The county has been lifting the moratorium at the request of some people developing their properties. And that created a loophole.
Landowners have found that they can harvest more trees under Class 4 without buffers, then get the moratorium lifted and a conversion permit to develop instead of regrowing forest.
Island County has now ended the practice of lifting moratoriums and after-the-fact conversion permits.
Tax incentives
In addition to enforcing the law, the commissioners offer a carrot.
They recently added incentives to the Public Benefits Rating System, which provides tax breaks to property owners who keep their land in open space or share it for public benefit.
Commissioners updated the PBRS to create options for small forest landowners who don’t want to use their forests primarily for timber. Now there’s also a drainage classification for those affected by water run-off and an incentive for landowners with property next to public land to add to a larger ecosystem.
“This will provide an off-ramp for property owners who have been in the state timber tax program to move from harvesting to stewardship,” St. Clair said. “Our changes also included incentives to protect wetlands and natural drainage areas for aquifer recharge and stormwater retention.”
Some people harvest timber because they need money, she said. The benefits system gives people more choices to keep their land as they age.
The benefits system encourages landowners to preserve open space, whether it’s forest or farmland. Points are given to properties, allowing tax reductions for landowners.
High priority goes to rural agricultural lands and forested lands that are enrolled in either the forest stewardship program or in a timber management plan.
High priority also includes privately owned trails and corridors, natural shoreline environments, significant fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas, certain wetlands, historic landmarks and archeological sites, and active or passive recreation areas.
In 2024, the commissioners will review and update the county’s entire PBRS program.
Learn More
Virtual Town Hall
4 p.m. Thursday, April 13
To get the meeting link, email J.StClair@islandcountywa.gov
Join Commissioner Janet St. Clair and guests for a discussion on how we can work together to protect our forests, wetlands and the unique character of our islands. Guests include:
Kevin Zobrist, WSU Extension Forestry
Lynda Lyshall, Snohomish Conservation District
Heather McCoy, Whidbey Conservation District
Kevin Killian, Washington State DNR
Sarah Tanuvasa, USDA National Resource Conservation Service
There will also be technical expertise and financial resources to support forest stewardship planning.
More online
Google Earth shows a satellite view of development and deforestation from 1985 to 2023. Zoom in to get a good look.
https://earthengine.google.com/timelapse/#v=48.15318,-122.45586,10.374,latLng&t=0.94&ps=50&bt=19840101&et=20201231&startDwell=0&endDwell=0
