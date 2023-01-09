Several huskies were spotted running around and killing chickens at West Camano Hill Road and Lewis Lane.
A woman reported seeing a car on Henning Drive that hit all of the mailboxes on the street.
A woman reported hearing a loud crash and footsteps at her neighbor's house on Elhardt Street and said she knew the owners of the house were not home.
Dec. 25
A resident reported coming home to Grennan Place to find items in their yard vandalized.
Dec. 26
An aggressive dog was reported running around near Fir Lane, preventing the caller from leaving her shop.
A house was reported broken into on Lake Drive.
Dec. 27
A caller reported his neighbor's dogs running in his yard and said his neighbor was court-ordered to keep his dogs on his own property.
Dec. 28
A car was reported driving by and shooting at Rocky Point Drive.
A caller reported that someone had dumped animal carcasses near his address.
Gunshots were heard near Fox Trot Way and Highway 532.
Dec. 30
Mail was reported stolen near Vista Del Monte Street.
Dec. 31
An attempted burglary reportedly occurred near Evergreen Park Road.
Jan. 1
A brown-and-white border collie was reportedly found running loose at Lowell Point Road.
Jan. 4
A burglary was reported at S East Camano Drive. The caller was out of town and told police that their cleaner visited the house the day before and saw the kitchen light turn on, then off. The front door was reportedly unlocked, but the cleaner did not see anyone inside.
