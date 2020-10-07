Klesick Farms started about 30 years ago as a 32-square-foot garden plot in Vancouver, Washington.
Since then, it has moved and grown into a 40-acre farm south of Stanwood that deliver produce to area doorsteps.
Tristen Klesick decided to provide a direct-to-consumer delivery service after working at a produce store in Vancouver where he first met organic farmers in 1994.
He opened his own little produce and health food store in 1998 in Mountlake Terrace offering a weekly box of produce for pick-up. They had about 30 moms coming to get boxes every Friday, he said.
“I thought 'maybe there's a future in this,' so we ended up selling the store ... and moving to home delivery,” Klesick said.
In 1999, they started delivering to families and started farming in Vancouver. But by 2003, the Klesicks moved back to Snohomish County.
“Farming is hard work; running your own business is hard work. It's been a very rewarding career,” Klesick said.
Klesick Farms is a part of an increasingly competitive home-delivery industry, even creating custom logistics software to help their business and operations like theirs.
It took a lot of willing sacrifice to work around the clock to do all the packing, growing, phone calls, et cetera, Klesick said.
“All the things you have to do as a small business owner, we were willing to do it all,” Klesick said.
The Klesicks want to add value and help people have better quality in their life.
“We also felt like people needed access to good food,” Klesick said. “They needed clean food, organic food, healthy food and America is really suffering from a food crisis, a nutritious food crisis so we want to be a part of something that adds values to those lives, something that will help somebody else here and have a better quality of life.”
Now there are four generations of Klesicks in this area.
“Stanwood really is a great place to raise a family,” Klesick said. "Stanwood has a sense of pride about it. ... I think it's a great place to raise a family and run a business."
In 2020, all nine of the Klesick children have worked and been a part of the delivery business, continuing their passion for healthy eating.
“It has been really fun to take my dad’s passion and continue it,” said daughter Alaina Klesick, who is general manager of Klesick’s home delivery operations.
Getting the opportunity to help manage her family's store and walk alongside her father to encourage people to focus on healthy food has been rewarding, Alaina Klesick said.
“For me it's really just serving from our family to their family,” Alaina Klesick said.
