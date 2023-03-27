Kristoferson Farm and Forest
The Kristoferson Farm and Forest is permanently protected following a multi-year partnership effort between the family and the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. 

 Whidbey Camano Land Trust photo

The 231-acre Kristoferson Farm, one of the scenic and historic gems of Camano Island, was preserved by the Whidbey Camano Land Trust in late February through the purchase of protective farm and forest conservation easements, according to a news release.

The acquisition marked a celebratory conclusion to a multi-year partnership between the Land Trust and the Kristoferson family, the release said.


