The 231-acre Kristoferson Farm, one of the scenic and historic gems of Camano Island, was preserved by the Whidbey Camano Land Trust in late February through the purchase of protective farm and forest conservation easements, according to a news release.
The acquisition marked a celebratory conclusion to a multi-year partnership between the Land Trust and the Kristoferson family, the release said.
"Everything the Land Trust cares about comes together at Kristoferson Farm, and we’re thrilled to have been able to work with the Kristoferson family to achieve the family’s goals and protect the conservation values of their incredible community asset for future generations,” said Ryan Elting, Whidbey Camano Land Trust executive director.
With its rolling fields, historic red barn, large lake and classic Northwest forest, Kristoferson Farm is an unmistakable feature along Camano Drive, the Island’s main arterial road.
"The natural beauty of the farm brings peace at my first glance of the barn from the highway,” said Kristoferson family member Melissa Elliott.
Alfred Kristoferson, a Swedish immigrant, purchased the farm in 1912 to support his thriving Seattle dairy. Now, 111 years later, the fourth generation of his family is stewarding the farm.
“Kristoferson Farm is a special place to our family and the community,” said Kris Kristoferson, another family member. “Preserving and protecting it is our generation’s mission, so we are excited and proud to partner with the Land Trust to honor that mission long after we are gone.”
Under terms of the conservation easements, the family will continue to own and manage the farm, or could sell the property, but it can never be subdivided or significantly developed, according to the release.
The farm produces organic hay, lavender, pumpkins and apples, among other crops, and the forest will continue to provide sustainably harvested timber. Kristoferson Creek, the Island’s only salmon-bearing stream, flows through the heart of the farm, supplying Kristoferson Lake, the largest body of fresh water on the Island, and a network of wetlands on the property.
These varied habitats support a diversity of wildlife, including Chinook salmon, beaver, river otters, wood ducks, porcupines, amphibians and numerous bird species.
The property is adjacent to Camano Ridge Forest Preserve, which was already the largest protected area on the island. The farm also is the site of one of the oldest cabins in Island County, according to the release.
