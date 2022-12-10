The dazzling tradition of Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach is back, and those lights are burning brighter than ever.
The holiday tradition started Nov. 25 and will run through Dec. 31. The annual drive-thru event started in 1997 and has attracted more than 1.2 million visitors to pass through a wonderland of more than a million lights south of Stanwood at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center.
"We put on this event to serve the community," said Carl Kulper, a spokesman for Warm Beach Camp. "We really love to see the people coming through and the smiles at the window and the 'Merry Christmases' and just spreading the joy of Christmas."
Each holiday season, multitudes of lights decorate the trees and foliage, and lighted traditional displays including a Nativity scene, angels and snowmen are spread throughout the grounds for visitors to admire. Guests gaze at the lights from their vehicles, all while listening to holiday music with radio host Bruce the Spruce on LOC Radio 101.9 FM.
"(Bruce the Spruce) is a tree, and he hosts our radio station and tells really corny, wonderful jokes, and he just makes people laugh in between Christmas music," Kulper said.
The experience takes about 20 minutes. At the beginning of the route, the caravanning audience can buy fresh-hot mini donuts, snacks and hot beverages to enjoy while driving through the beauty of the lights. At the end of the route, they can get out of their cars and check out "Santa's Village," which serves as a gift shop.
Costumed characters like Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and Frosty also wave to passersby as they drive past.
"The first Lights of Christmas was in '97 -- it happened after some staff at the conference center went to a lights event, and they were looking around and they really thought, 'Oh wow, we could really do this in Stanwood,'" Kulper said. "Now we're at our 25th year."
To celebrate the event's 25th anniversary, volunteers have put out some new displays, such as a red-and-green light tunnel for guests to drive through and a 1,001-flower display at the end of the course.
"We start setting up in late August. A team of probably 10 folks work a regular 40-hour work week setting up the displays, getting them ready," Kulper said. "And then a few weeks prior to the event, we usually have a work party and that is when a lot of the bigger displays that need a lot of hands to set up, that's when we set up those."
Tori Raiguel, the event's volunteer coordinator, said there are between 30 to 35 volunteers each night, who handle traffic control and dress up as the Christmas characters.
"I think the biggest thing is the sense of community that we create," Raiguel said. "It brings on the Christmas spirit. We create this thing together, we do it together. This is why we do what we do."
Many guests reported being in awe at the lights as they drove past, families filled to the brim with Christmas cheer as they ate donuts and chuckled at Bruce the Spruce.
"It's lovely," said Daisy Harvard, a visitor from out of town. "We don't have anything like this back home. People put lights in their gardens, but nothing like this."
The Christmas cheer spread to the children, too.
"It's a super fun, interactive Christmas event that the family can do together and get outside the house and get to see something really pretty," said Kristina Horner, who brought her two-year-old son to the event for the first time. "Seeing the joy through my son's eyes was really special."
Lights of Christmas is running Dec. 10, 11, 14-23 and 26-31 from 5 to 10 p.m. at 20800 Marine View Drive, Stanwood. Admission must be purchased online in advance. Guests select a time and date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.