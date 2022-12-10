The dazzling tradition of Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach is back, and those lights are burning brighter than ever.

The holiday tradition started Nov. 25 and will run through Dec. 31. The annual drive-thru event started in 1997 and has attracted more than 1.2 million visitors to pass through a wonderland of more than a million lights south of Stanwood at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center. 


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.