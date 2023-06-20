Lincoln HS says goodbye to graduating seniors SC NEWS STAFF Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Contributed by Evan Caldwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A group of 38 students completed a monumental goal of finishing 13 years of education as Lincoln High School graduated its 2023 class on June 13 in the Performing Arts Center at Stanwood High School. For more, visit https://lhh.stanwood.wednet.edu/about_us/news/what_s_new/l_h_h_class_of_2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Lifeguards, firefighters recognized for saving a life at Stanwood-Camano YMCA 'A community pet store': Paws and Wings Place opens on Camano A festive Stanwood High School graduation Camano pickleball player encourages senior fitness Stanwood City Council approves one-time amendment to summer sewer discounts
